All two-year-olds in Merthyr Tydfil can now receive free Flying Start childcare

All two-year-old children in Merthyr Tydfil can now access free childcare, after the local authority became the first in Wales to roll out the expansion of the Flying Start childcare programme across its area.

The Welsh Government is investing an additional £25m this year to expand Flying Start childcare, bringing Wales closer to universal childcare for all two-year-olds. Flying Start provides fully funded, high quality childcare for two-and-a-half hours a day, five days a week.

High quality childcare supports children's learning, growth and development during their crucial early years. All 24 childcare providers across Merthyr Tydfil have been approved to accept Flying Start children, helping drive quality improvements in childcare across the borough.

First Minister, Eluned Morgan said:

High quality childcare has a really positive impact on children’s development, health and life chances, helping towards their future success. This year, we expect over 4,000 more children across Wales to benefit from high quality Flying Start childcare. This is great news for families in Merthyr Tydfil and shows our commitment to giving every child in Wales the best possible start in life.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, added:

This significant expansion for two-year-olds is part of a wider package of investment in the early years. We are making an additional £50m available for childcare this year, taking our total budget to grow high quality childcare in Wales to more than £150m. This additional funding will make a significant difference to the outcomes of thousands of children across Wales, while also creating greater opportunities for more children to learn Welsh from an early age.

£30m of additional funding for childcare in 2025 to 2026 was the result of the budget deal between the Welsh Government and Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

Louise Minett-Vokes, Cabinet Member for Social Services at Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, said: