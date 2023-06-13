All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme supports over 3,000 people in first year

This Diabetes Week marks the first anniversary of the All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme (AWDPP). In the first phase of its rollout, the programme has offered support to more than 3,000 people across Wales who are at an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Over 200,000 people in Wales are living with diabetes, and nine in 10 of them have type 2. Type 2 diabetes is a serious, sometimes lifelong condition. It is a leading cause of sight loss and a contributor to kidney failure, heart attack and stroke. However, unlike type 1 diabetes, type 2 can be prevented. By eating well, moving more and reaching a healthier weight, people can reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The AWDPP uses blood test results to identify people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. People who are eligible for the programme are offered an appointment with a specially trained healthcare support worker, who talks to them about their risk level and what they can do to reduce it. Individuals may be referred to additional sources of support to help them make changes to their diet and to become more physically active. A follow-up appointment takes place a year later.

Dr Amrita Jesurasa, Consultant in Public Health, yesterday said:

“Over the last year, more than 3,000 people have attended an AWDPP consultation. We’re delighted that over half of the people who have been invited to book an appointment have taken up the offer. “The programme is now being delivered in 28 out of 60 primary care clusters across Wales. We hope to build on this positive response to the programme as it is rolled out in additional clusters over the coming months.”

For more information about the All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme (AWDPP) please visit this page.