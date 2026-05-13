Alleged firearms smuggler remanded

A man has been remanded to custody after being charged with smuggling firearms and ammunition, following a National Crime Agency investigation.

John Brian Capper, 61, will next appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 08 June.

Yesterday (Monday) he appeared at Kent Magistrates’ Court after the recovery of five handguns with a quantity of ammunition for them, and four AK47-style rifles.

Capper, of Westgate, Shipley, Bradford, was remanded to custody.

He was stopped on Saturday morning at the inbound tourist controls at Dover Eastern Docks.

Officers recovered the firearms and ammunition from the Toyota Avensis he was driving.