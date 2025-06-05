Alleged international drugs trafficker arrested in the Netherlands

A man wanted on suspicion of trafficking drugs to the UK has been arrested in the Netherlands.

Francis Coggins, age 60, was arrested outside a residential property in the coastal town of Zandvoort this week (Tues 3 June) by officers from the Dutch National Police.

He was taken into custody after ongoing work between the National Crime Agency, the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) and the Dutch National Police.

Coggins, of Huyton, Liverpool, was wanted by the North West ROCU on a TACA warrant (Trade and Cooperation Agreement) for allegedly smuggling heroin and cocaine.

Yesterday (Weds 4 June), Coggins appeared at court in Amsterdam to begin the process of extradition to the UK and he was remanded to appear again on a date to be confirmed.

Gill Duggan, head of Europe at the NCA said: “The agency has been working extensively with the ROCU and our international partners to trace Coggins and return him to the UK.

“It does not matter where fugitives go. The agency’s reach and strong relationships with international partners mean we will always tenaciously pursue those wanted by law enforcement.”

Detective Superintendent Zoe Russo from the North West ROCU said: “This arrest demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that individuals wanted for serious offences, whether in the UK or abroad, are brought to justice.

“We work closely with international law enforcement partners to track down and apprehend fugitives, no matter where they try to hide. The message is clear: if you are wanted, we will find you.”