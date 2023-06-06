Alleged Kinahan organised crime group members arrested in Spain

Two men wanted by the National Crime Agency on suspicion of firearms offences have been arrested in Spain.

Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, who is thought to be one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan organised crime group, was arrested on Sunday evening in the Alcudia area of Mallorca while eating in a restaurant with family members.

He had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai, UAE, on the 26 May.

Another suspected member of the crime group, Jack Kavanagh, 22, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was arrested by officers from the Spanish National Police last Tuesday (30 May) at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

The arrests follow an NCA intelligence-led investigation, supported by the Spanish National Police and officers from An Garda Siochana in Ireland.

The NCA obtained Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TACA) warrants after EncroChat messages showed they were believed to be involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.

They are currently in custody while extradition proceedings continue.

Kay Mellor, Regional Head of Investigations at the National Crime Agency yesterday said: