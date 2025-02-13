Alleged members of small boat people smuggling network arrested in UK

Six people wanted in Belgium over their suspected involvement in a major people smuggling ring following a joint investigation by the National Crime Agency and Belgian police have been arrested in the UK.

The men – all Afghan nationals – were apprehended yesterday (12 February) as part of coordinated action in Belgium and Italy in which 10 people were arrested.

National Crime Agency officers arrested the men at addresses in Leicester, Birmingham, Essex and south London after warrants were issued for their arrest by the Belgian courts.

Belgian prosecutors say the men arrested yesterday were allegedly involved in organising the transport of migrants from Afghanistan through Iran, Turkey and the Balkans (via the Serbian / Hungarian border) into western Europe, mainly France and Belgium.

The organised crime group has been running since 2022 and allegedly used social media platforms to communicate with migrants.

Those migrants who had their asylum claims rejected in Belgium would then be moved on to the UK using small boats. The gang is suspected of transporting significant numbers in this way.

Officers from the NCA's International Network have supported the Belgian investigation for around two years, supplying intelligence and evidence to the Belgian Federal Police around suspected members of the network.

The six arrested are accused by the Belgian authorities of people smuggling offences and being members of a criminal organisation. Three appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday, where extradition proceedings began, with the other three due to appear at the same court today.



NCA Deputy Director Craig Turner said:

"These men were allegedly part of a dangerous and harmful criminal network which moved migrants across the world, through Europe and eventually into northern Europe and the UK. "The action we've taken shows that our work to disrupt and dismantle the gangs behind this criminality will not stop, and we will work with our international partners to help bring alleged perpetrators before the courts. "The threat posed by organised immigration crime is chronic and enduring, and we currently have 70 live investigations into the gangs involved in it."

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said:

"These arrests demonstrate the enduring commitment of teams working at home and abroad to tackling organised criminal gangs and ensuring that those accused of involvement face prosecution. "This government is clear that we will not hesitate to go after those who seek to undermine our border security and we will continue to work even closer with international partners to put a stop to their criminal activity – saving lives while delivering on the Plan for Change."

In December last year NCA and Metropolitan Police officers arrested three men in the UK for similar offences as part of an unrelated investigation.

A court in Antwerp sentenced 20 members of their gang to a total of 170 years imprisonment. Sentences ranged from two to 18 years.

Eleven men were tried in their absence, including the three arrested in the UK who now await extradition to Belgian where they will serve their prison sentences.

NCA officers also worked with colleagues from Border Force and Immigration Enforcement to identify migrants and victims of the network who had been transported to the UK, conducting safeguarding checks.