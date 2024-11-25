Allies at the heart of change: ending violence against women starts with men

Today, on White Ribbon Day, the Welsh Government calls on men to take a stand as allies to end violence against women and girls.

White Ribbon Day, which marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, also launches the 16 Days of Activism, a global campaign to end gender-based violence.

In Wales, between 2018 and 2023, recorded incidents of violence against women and girls increased by 37%. At least one in 12 women experiences male violence each year, though the true numbers are likely much higher.

The Welsh Government’s ‘Sound’ campaign engages with young men and boys across Wales about respect and accountability. The campaign tackles issues like gaslighting and coercive control and uses positive role models to promote healthy, respectful relationships. By reaching over 95% of young men in Wales – more than 380,000 people – it is helping to challenge harmful cultures and create a society where women can feel safe.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:

Every woman has the right to live free from fear, violence, and exploitation. Violence against women and girls is not inevitable - it is preventable. Our Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Strategy sets out a commitment to make early intervention and prevention a priority, and to encourage those who may go on to commit abusive behaviour to change. The Sound campaign encourages men aged 18-34 in Wales to learn about gender-based violence and to think about their own behaviours. It is not for women to modify their behaviour; it is for men and boys to reflect on their own and make changes.

This year, Sound has partnered with White Ribbon to launch the Sound Ally guide, offering young men practical steps to support women and challenge harmful behaviours. The guide emphasizes the power of everyday actions, like calling out inappropriate language and listening to women’s experiences.

35-year-old Cal Roberts from Bagillt in Flintshire began to realise the importance of communication in healthy relationships when he got involved with the Sound campaign. He always makes a conscious effort now to assess his behaviour towards his current partner, after experiencing a time in his life when he admits he displayed unhealthy behaviour in his romantic relationships.

He said:

Understanding what healthy relationships look like is key in helping us recognise behaviours like misogyny, gaslighting, or love bombing - things somebody might not have realised are harmful. When you know how damaging these behaviours are, you can start to call them out and make sure you’re not contributing to the problem. I think if Sound had been around when I was in my 20s, then it would’ve healed my issues a lot quicker and made me address my behaviours a lot sooner. All of us need to understand that we can, and must, have a role in ending violence against women and girls. This is how we begin to make real and lasting change. It all starts with one act, one conversation - and it makes all the difference.

To learn more about how you can take action, visit Sound.

Women can contact the Live Fear Free helpline, available 24 hours a day, for support and advice:

Call free: 0808 8010 800

Text: 0786 007 7333

Email: info@livefearfreehelpline.wales

Live chat: via the website

If you’re in immediate danger and cannot talk safely, dial 999 followed by 55 to alert the police