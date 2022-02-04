National Archives
Allocating a manuscript accepted in lieu of tax
The following manuscript has been accepted in lieu of tax by the Government:
Treaty of Dover, a register of the rights, obligations and arrangements pertaining to Dover Castle and its Constables, in Latin and French, illuminated manuscript on vellum, c.1390-91.
Further details are set out in Arts Council England’s latest Acceptance in Lieu report. The manuscript is at case 34.
Any library, record office or institution in the United Kingdom interested in acquiring this manuscript should first contact James Travers, Cultural Property Manager, at asd@nationalarchives.gov.uk for more information about the application process.
You can also contact us at the following address:
James Travers
Archives Sector Development
The National Archives
Kew, Richmond
TW9 4DU
Applications for allocation of this material must be received in writing by post or email by Friday, 4 March 2022.
