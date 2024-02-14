National Archives
Allocating collections accepted in lieu of tax
Any library, record office or institution in the United Kingdom interested in acquiring either of these collections should contact Liz Hart, Collections and Manorial Records Manager, at asl@nationalarchives.gov.uk for more information about the application process.
The following collections of papers have been accepted in lieu of tax by the government:
- Papers of the Tyrell-Kenyon family, Barons Kenyon of Gredington. Further details are set out in case 17 of Arts Council England’s latest Acceptance in Lieu report
- Family and estate papers of the Calley family of Burderop Park, Wiltshire. Further details are also set out in case 41 of the latest Acceptance in Lieu report.
Applications for allocation of this material must be received in writing by post or email by Friday 23 February 2024.
