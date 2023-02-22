Allocating collections accepted in lieu of tax

The following collections of papers have been accepted in lieu of tax by the government.

Family and estate papers of the Huyshe family of Sand and Clyst Hydon, Devon. Further details are set out in case 37 of Arts Council England’s latest Acceptance in Lieu report Correspondence, household accounts and military papers of Hugh Lowther 5th Earl of Lonsdale (1857-1944). Further details are also set out in case 45 of the latest Acceptance in Lieu report.

Any library, record office or institution in the United Kingdom interested in acquiring either of these collections should contact James Travers, Cultural Property Manager, at asd@nationalarchives.gov.uk for more information about the application process.

You can also contact us at the following address:

James Travers

Archives Sector Development

The National Archives

Kew, Richmond

TW9 4DU

Applications for allocation of this material must be received in writing by post or email by Friday 10 March 2023.