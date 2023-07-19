Criminal Cases Review Commission
Almost 20% rise in miscarriage of justice claims in the last year
THE organisation that independently investigates potential miscarriages of justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland has handled an almost 20% rise in applications in the last year.
- The Criminal Cases Review Commission have seen an 18.9% rise in applications (1,198 to 1,424)
- Significant rise in applications from usually under-represented groups, including women
- 25 cases were referred by the CCRC last year, including six people convicted of murder
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) received 1,424 applications between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023 from people wanting their conviction or sentence to be reviewed – an increase of 226 cases from last year, its Annual Report and Accounts revealed yesterday (Tuesday, July 18).
The Annual Report shows that even though the body completed 7.8% more reviews than in the previous year (1,183 to 1,275), the backlog of cases still under review at the end of the financial year grew significantly from 605 to 718.
In the last year, 25 cases were referred back to the courts – including six people with independent murder convictions – and 17 convictions or sentences were overturned following CCRC referrals. The referral rate was consistent with the historical average of around 2% of all applications.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/ccrc-annual-report-2023/
Latest News from
Criminal Cases Review Commission
No grounds to refer murder and attempted murder convictions back to the Court of Appeal17/07/2023 09:20:00
Following a comprehensive review, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has concluded there is no real possibility that the Court of Appeal would overturn the convictions of Michael Stone for murder and attempted murder.
Call for new research proposals11/07/2023 12:20:00
Do you have an idea for research that would benefit the criminal justice system or the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), the body that investigates possible miscarriages of justice?
Financial trader’s convictions referred following complex review07/07/2023 12:20:00
A financial market trader’s convictions have been referred to the Court of Appeal after a wide-ranging and complex review by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Modern slavery victim’s drug conviction quashed following CCRC referral28/06/2023 09:20:00
Liverpool Crown Court has overturned the conviction of a man trafficked to the UK as a child following a referral by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.
Referral to Court of Appeal as time on remand was not taken off extradited man’s sentence23/06/2023 15:10:00
The case of Feezan Hameed has been referred by the CCRC to the Court of Appeal due to time spent on remand in a foreign prison not being deducted from his sentence.
Sentence referred to the Court of Appeal as remand time not deducted22/06/2023 09:25:00
The case of Jason Grainger has been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) because time that he spent in prison on remand was not deducted from his sentence.
Sexual offence conviction referred to the Court of Appeal20/06/2023 12:10:00
A MAN who spent almost a decade in prison has had his conviction referred to the Court of Appeal following a thorough review.
Door open for further Post Office conviction reviews after two more cases referred07/04/2023 09:25:00
TWO further Post Office convictions related to alleged cash shortfalls have been referred to the Crown Court due to concerns about the discredited Horizon computer system.