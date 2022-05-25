National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Almost £30m of Class A drugs seized in just 12 months by Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership
A specialist team of officers from the National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police have seized nearly £30m worth of Class A drugs in their first year of operating.
The Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) was launched in April 2021 to protect the public by tacking high-risk organised crime groups bringing drugs and firearms in to Merseyside’s criminal markets and County Lines networks.
In the 12 months since OCP officers began work, they have enjoyed some considerable successes.
They include seizing 164 kilos of heroin with a street value of £16.4m and 137 kilos of cocaine with a street value of £10,960,000; seizing £957,700 of criminal cash; six firearms, 30 kilos of amphetamine and 80 kilos of cannabis, as well as arresting 63 suspects.
There have also been convictions from several operations and currently there are defendants who have been charged and are in the judicial system.
The OCP’s work is intelligence-led and painstaking.
It is fast paced and involves rapid deployments to carry out targeted activity against criminal targets who supply wholesale drugs, firearms and middle-tier drug dealers.
The OCP is funded under Project Adder – Government money for targeted drugs enforcement combined with enhanced treatment and recovery services.
Drugs fuel crime and violence, blight communities and heap pressure on public services partners including the National Health Service, prisons and social care services.
Organised crime groups (OCGs) seek to cash in on the misery they bring.
UK cocaine deaths in the last 12 months were at their highest ever level with the 2021 NCA National Strategic Assessment estimating consumption in England, Wales and Scotland at 117 tonnes a year, and the cocaine market in the UK estimated to amount to more than £25.7million a day.
Deputy Director Miles Bonfield, of the National Crime Agency, said: “We are really proud of our partnership with Merseyside Police and the OCP’s superb results so far.
“These have been significant successes and OCP officers have performed brilliantly in getting the unit off to the best possible start.
“We want to kick on and ensure this work continues to protect the people of Merseyside from the threats of firearms and drugs.”
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Green, of Merseyside Police, said: “We are relentless in bringing to justice offenders involved in serious and organised crime.
“The force has had some excellent results in recent years with closing down county drug deal lines, arresting offenders and protecting the vulnerable.
“This has helped us in our partnership with the NCA and the OCP’s results show what can be achieved when law enforcement agencies combine to take on the most dangerous offenders.
“There is no hiding place for criminals in Merseyside.
“The OCP will continue to do everything it can to make our communities safer.”
The OCP is the fourth the NCA has jointly developed; with OCP teams created with the Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland, and the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and HMRC.
Information from the public is vital.
Anyone who has information about those involved in gun crime, or information about where guns are being stored, should contact the specialist Matrix Team on 0800 230 0600, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/almost-30m-of-class-a-drugs-seized-in-just-12-months-by-merseyside-organised-crime-partnership
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Alleged head of organised crime group arrested25/05/2022 10:05:00
The suspected head of a crime group that uses smuggled Albanian migrants to farm cannabis has been arrested in a National Crime Agency operation.
Lancashire drug dealer jailed over £800,000 of cocaine24/05/2022 11:15:00
A drug dealer who planned the supply of £800,000 worth of cocaine has been jailed for nine years and two months.
Encrochat linked man to drugs haul and stash car23/05/2022 16:15:00
A man who ran a drugs factory of cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis from his home and kept a drugs stash vehicle for two known dealers has been sentenced.
Jail for man with lethal gun and ammunition19/05/2022 14:15:00
A man has been jailed for seven years after a self-loading pistol and ammunition were seized from him on the M1 in Hertfordshire.
Operation Stovewood: Man charged over alleged abuse of four teenagers18/05/2022 09:20:00
Officers from the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood have charged a man from Sheffield with 17 offences relating to the abuse of four teenage girls in the 1990s.
Birmingham Airport drug smuggler lands nine year sentence after being caught with heroin haul16/05/2022 15:43:00
A man who tried to smuggle heroin worth almost £1 million into the UK through Birmingham Airport has been jailed for nine years.
Dock workers charged as part of NCA drug investigation16/05/2022 11:15:00
A Portsmouth dock worker has been arrested and charged with attempted drug importation offences.
Life sentence for man who raped a baby and shared images of his abuse13/05/2022 09:15:00
A man from Runcorn has been given a life sentence of 27 years after he admitted to raping and sexually assaulting a baby.