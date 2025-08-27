Financial Conduct Authority
Almost 5,000 fake FCA scams reported in first 6 months of 2025
Consumers are being warned of fraudsters impersonating the FCA, as the regulator revealed it had received almost 5,000 fake FCA scam reports in the first half of 2025.
Scammers aim to steal money by getting people to hand over funds or sensitive information, such as bank account PINs and passwords.
There have been 4,465 reports of fake FCA scams to the regulator’s consumer helpline already this year. 480 victims were duped into sending money to the fraudster.
The majority, almost two-thirds, of reports came from people 56 years old or above.
One of the most common scam methods reported is fraudsters claiming that the FCA has recovered funds from a crypto wallet that was opened illegally in the individual's name.
Another common method is to target loan scam victims, who are often very vulnerable, and claim the FCA can help them recover the money they have lost. They are then persuaded to hand over further funds.
A separate trend involves emailing consumers telling them their creditors have taken out a County Court Judgement against them and they need to pay the FCA the monies owed.
'Pig butchering' is a nasty trend where scammers 'fatten up' victims by building a connection, often a romantic one, and then carrying out a long-term investment scam. After the victim has lost money, scammers attempt to defraud victims a second time by pretending to be the FCA under the guise of helping to 'recover' the money.
Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said:
'Fraudsters are ruthless. They attempt to steal money from innocent victims by impersonating the FCA. We will never ask you to transfer money to us or for sensitive banking information such as account PINs and passwords. If in doubt, always check.'
Tips to avoid fake FCA scams
- If someone contacts you unprompted, whether by phone, text, email or WhatsApp, be alert.
- Never hand over sensitive personal information, like bank account PINs and passwords.
- If you're unsure, get in touch with the FCA using the online contact form.
Notes to editors
- Find more information about fake FCA scams and how to avoid them.
- Report scams to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via its websiteLink is external. If you live in Scotland, you should report to Police Scotland by calling 101, or contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000.
- Across the whole of 2024, there were 10,379 reports of fake FCA scams and 991 people handed over money.
