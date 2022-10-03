Almost 6 million £150 Cost of Living Payments processed for disabled people

As of last week (30 September) the Department for Work and Pensions processed almost six million £150 Disability Cost of Living payments worth around £900 million.

This follows the government’s announcement on 20 September that those who had confirmed payment of their disability benefit for 25 May will receive the £150 automatically, with the vast majority to be paid by early October.

The vast majority of eligible claimants who were due to receive the one-off £150 payment from the DWP by early October have now had their payment processed.

The payment will help disabled people with the rising cost of living, acknowledging the higher costs they often face, such as for care and mobility needs.

There will be some cases – such as those who gained entitlement to this payment at a later date or where payments were rejected due to invalid account details – who will not be paid by the beginning of October. These will be paid automatically as soon as possible.

The £150 cost of living payments for disabled people from the government are part of a £37 billion package of support, which will see millions of low income households receive at least £1,200 this year to help cover rising costs.

This also follows the Prime Minister’s announcement of a new Energy Price Guarantee for the next two winters, saving households on average £1,000 a year on their energy bills.

Further information

The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) will apply from 1 October and will discount the unit cost for gas and electricity use. This guarantee, which includes the temporary suspension of green levies, means that from 1 October a typical household will pay no more than £2,500 per year for each of the next two years. This is in addition to the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme.

On top of the EPG and £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment, there is an extra £150 for properties in Council Tax bands A-D in England. On top of this, disabled people on low incomes may also be eligible for the other Cost of Living payments totalling up to £650 – households in receipt of a means-tested benefit received the first of the two automatic Cost of Living payments of £326 from 14 July. The second means-tested payment of £324 will be issued later this year.

Eligibility

Those who receive the following disability benefits may be eligible for the one-off payment of £150 in September: Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment), Armed Forces Independence Payment, Constant Attendance Allowance and War Pension Mobility Supplement.

The majority of those who had confirmed payment of their disability benefit for 25 May have now been paid. For those who have still to be paid, are awaiting confirmation of their disability benefits on 25 May, or who are waiting to be assessed for eligibility to receive disability benefits, the process may take longer but payments will still be automatic.

You must have received a payment (or later receive a payment) of one of the qualifying benefits for 25 May 2022 to get the payment.

Cost of living support