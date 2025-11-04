Welsh Government
|Printable version
Almost a quarter of a million cheaper journeys made as £1 pilot scheme is extended to 5–15-year-olds
More young people will benefit from cheaper bus fares across Wales as the £1 bus fare pilot is extended to all 5–15-year-olds as of sunday (02 November 2025).
The scheme, which was launched in September for 16–21-year-olds, is already proving to be a success with almost a quarter of a million journeys made by young people taking advantage of the cheaper fares.
The extended pilot will not only provide more children and young people with unlimited affordable bus travel to help them access education and leisure but also help support the Welsh Government’s efforts to encourage more people to use public transport, reduce carbon emissions and tackle poverty.
The pilot scheme, which offers single fares for just £1 and a £3 day ticket when travelling with any participating bus services, will run until August 2026. Unlike those in the 16–21-year-old age bracket, 5–15-year-olds do not need a mytravelpass to access the cheaper fares.
Speaking at Merthyr Tydfil Bus Interchange, ahead of a Cabinet meeting in the town later that day, First Minister, Eluned Morgan recently said:
We are delivering on our promise to cut the cost of travel to help break down barriers, because no young person in Wales should feel cut off or isolated due to the cost of transport.
This investment is already making a real difference to communities all over Wales, but especially in rural areas.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates recently said:
I am delighted to be extending the pilot scheme to offer affordable bus travel to more young people across Wales.
We’re already seeing an increased uptake in the number of young people taking advantage of the cheaper fares and I look forward to seeing this continue to rise now we’ve extended the scheme to 5–15-year-olds.
Managing Director of Stagecoach South Wales, Martin Gibbon, recently said:
We’re delighted to see the positive response to this scheme. Stagecoach South Wales is committed to making travel as accessible and affordable as possible, and the scheme is already making a real difference to young people's lives by connecting them with opportunities and friends.
We look forward to welcoming younger passengers onto our services from today.
Full details of the scheme and participating bus services are available on the TfW website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/almost-quarter-million-cheaper-journeys-made-1-pilot-scheme-extended-5-15-year-olds
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Detailed spending plans show Welsh Government's commitment to key services04/11/2025 11:05:00
Further details of the Welsh Government's £27 billion Draft Budget showing increases in funding for all key departments were set out yesterday.
New Disused Tips Authority to be headquartered in Merthyr Tydfil, creating 60 jobs03/11/2025 14:05:00
The new Disused Tips Authority for Wales will be headquartered on a reclaimed colliery tip site in Merthyr Tydfil, delivering around 60 new jobs.
'Help Us Help You' campaign aims to ease winter pressure on NHS03/11/2025 11:25:00
People will be directed to their local pharmacy for free help and advice with common illnesses this winter.
Holiday Activities for Children with Complex Additional Learning Needs03/11/2025 10:25:00
£30,000 in funding has been awarded to two schools in Flintshire enabling them to expand holiday provision for children, right across the county, with complex Additional Learning Needs (ALN).
Stay safe on bonfire night to avoid a hospital visit31/10/2025 14:05:00
Wales’ top medical adviser has urged people to keep safe and be sensible to avoid injuries at bonfire night events.
Welsh Government to Declare All-Wales Bluetongue (BTV-3) Restricted Zone from 10 November31/10/2025 09:15:00
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has announced an all-Wales Restricted Zone (RZ) for Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) from 10 November 2025.
Bowel cancer detection rates double since lowering screening age30/10/2025 11:20:00
Reducing the screening age in Wales from 60 to 50 over the past 4 years has helped more than double the number of bowel cancers detected in Wales.
£55 million boost to deliver more homes across Wales30/10/2025 10:20:00
The Welsh Government has allocated an additional £55 million to the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme, boosting this year’s budget to £155 million.
Joint Venture to lay foundations for Merthyr Tydfil employment space30/10/2025 09:20:00
The Welsh Government has entered into a Joint Venture with Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council to develop a 19 acre employment site.