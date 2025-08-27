Almost a third of Wales volunteering according to new survey results

32% of people said they volunteered, impacting thousands of lives in their communities.

Since April 2022, the Welsh Government has invested over £4.6m in volunteering initiatives, enabling more than 419,000 recorded hours of volunteering and training for 6,710 people across Wales.

The new figures on volunteering come as the latest results from the National Survey for Wales are published today.

Throughout 2024-25, a representative sample of Welsh residents were interviewed about various aspects of their lives, including internet usage, perceptions of their local community, and Welsh language use.

Other results include:

96% of people said they use the internet (at home, work, or elsewhere), an increase from 93% in 2022-23.

42% of people in work said they work remotely for some or all of their working hours, compared with 34% in 2022-23.

94% of people reported 2 or more healthy behaviours, which include not smoking, not drinking above guidelines, being a healthy weight, eating 5 portions of fruit or vegetables, and being active.

Mark Drakeford, the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language said: