NCFE
|Printable version
Almost half of children missing out on trips and outings outside of school due to cost of living pressures
Rampant prices and cost of living pressures have led to nearly half of children missing out on trips and outings outside of school, with parents also unable to able to afford educational resources and extra-curricular activities.
These findings come from a survey of approximately 2,000 parents of children aged 18 and under across Great Britain, conducted by Campaign for Learning, part of the educational charity NCFE, and pollsters YouGov.
Nearly half of parents (45%) stated they haven’t been able to afford trips and outings outside of school for their children, with this rising to 57% among working class communities. Nearly one third of families have had to cut back on extra-curricular activities for their child (32%), with 29% also unable to buy new educational resources to use at home.
While the leading barrier to parents in affording additional enrichment opportunities for their children was the cost of activities (57%), this was followed by the cost of travel (38%), and availability in their local area (33%).
These findings come as Campaign for Learning launch the National Centre for Family Learning, calling for government to unify parental engagement and family learning policy, placing families at the heart of education and skills.
The National Centre for Family Learning is a free association for professionals who work with parents and families. The Centre has been created to facilitate sector-wide collaborative working amongst local authorities, family hubs, charities, museums, galleries and more.
By sharing best practice and professional development opportunities, they hope to ensure parents can access vital educational and enrichment opportunities for their child’s social and cultural development.
Through this, they have heard first-hand accounts of how the rising cost of living is having a profound impact on children’s development. One of these parents, Azra, a mum of two from Rochdale, described how she now has to think twice before buying things for either of her children.
Azra, whose children are aged three and five, described the cost of “everything you could possibly think of” continuing to increase; from books to school shirts and sports kit for school. After her child’s pumps were lost or stolen, the additional expense for replacements was something Azra was unable to plan for, and as such, her son had to miss out on PE class.
She recently explained:
“The teacher said, unfortunately, he’s going to have to sit out. That means that he's missing out on his PE session, so he’s not getting his exercise, but that wasn't his fault. It’s awful.”
Parents such as Azra have described the ways the cost-of-living crisis is impacting every aspect of their child’s life. As the research has shown, parents believe their children are increasingly aware and worried about cost of living constraints (26%).
Speaking with the National Centre for Family Learning, Azra recently explained:
“In this past year, I think they understand. My husband’s sister came around the other day and [my son] said ‘could you buy me a toy? Mummy hasn’t got that many pennies anymore.’ I was so embarrassed.”
The research was conducted to understand the harsh realities that families across Great Britain are facing. The National Centre for Family Learning aims to increase access to crucial life experiences for young people and help struggling families understand the options which are available to them.
The National Centre for Family Learning was launched by Campaign for Learning at a parliamentary event yesterday, celebrating the creation of this network of professionals. The new association, which aims to recruit 5,000 members, will tackle unequal access to high-quality provision across the country.
John Beattie, Deputy Director for Families at Campaign for Learning, recently said:
“It is incredibly disconcerting to hear about the number of children missing out on core learning and development experiences due to the rise of cost of living. More needs to be done to create access to these experiences for families and to raise awareness of support available to them.
“We know that families aren't always aware of the support and opportunities that are available on their doorstep. This unnerving research shows at times like these how crucial local organisations and services are, offering lifelines for parents and families so their children don't miss out on the experiences and learning that can help them grow.
“As a generation still getting over two years of lockdown, it is more important than ever that children are given equal access to social and enriching experiences, or this can undermine their development and worsen the attainment gap between them and their peers.
“The National Centre for Family Learning will support the individuals and organisations that are working to narrow attainment gaps, making a real difference to the lives of people in their communities, from local authorities, schools, children’s centres and early years providers to voluntary organisations, offender settings, museums, galleries, libraries and more.”
Learn more about the work that Campaign for Learning is doing or visit the National Centre for Family Learning website.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/cost-of-living-pressures-family-trips/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
AoC 2022: 5 ways that colleges can support their communities in the cost of living crisis06/12/2022 16:15:00
Attending last week’s AoC 2022 Annual Conference, it was clear from the outset that the cost of living crisis was going to be one of the most hotly discussed topics of the event – how could it not? Learners, parents, employers and colleges themselves currently share both similar and unique concerns around how cost is going to impact on lifelong education and the future of work.
3 key takeaways: EPA and the future of apprenticeships25/11/2022 11:15:00
The penultimate live show in our #FutureOfApprenticeships series with FE News took place last week, exploring all things end-point assessment (EPA) and the impact that it’s had since being introduced into the apprenticeship framework in 2017.
The importance of upskilling our workforce in mental health21/11/2022 11:15:00
According to the mental health charity Mind, mental health problems are steadily increasing across the UK population; every year, 1 in 4 of us will experience a mental health problem, with groups such as women aged 16-24, members of the LGBTIQ+ community and Black British citizens all being more susceptible due to the social inequality and disadvantage, discrimination or social exclusion they may experience.
3 key takeaways: Learners with SEND and the future of apprenticeships18/11/2022 14:15:00
The fourth live show in our #FutureOfApprenticeships series with FE News recently took place, exploring how we can better support learners with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) as they embark on apprenticeships.
Maths Week England: The importance of numeracy skills for all14/11/2022 11:15:00
This week marks a big week for mathematics as we celebrate the third Maths Week England, which over the course of the past three years has involved more than 1.7 million students celebrating all things numerical.
What is an apprenticeship standard?08/11/2022 11:15:00
Whether you’re a training provider, employer or aspiring apprentice, as you begin your research into the world of apprenticeships, you’ll regularly be met with the term ‘apprenticeship standard’.
Transforming assessment: 5 key themes from the E-ATP conference07/11/2022 15:33:15
Blog posted by: Gray Mytton, Assessment Innovation Manager at NCFE.
Exploring Montessori: Trusting in a child’s motivation and abilities07/11/2022 14:15:00
For some, Montessori may be a new philosophy and as such, may appear too complex to appreciate. Here, our Sector Manager for Education and Childcare Janet King explains why this could not be further from the truth.
Celebrating 5 years of end-point assessment!26/10/2022 11:15:00
This month, we’ve been celebrating 5 years of NCFE being an end-point assessment (EPA) organisation! Introduced as part of apprenticeship reform in 2017, EPA is the final stage of an apprenticeship journey and is an impartial assessment of whether an apprentice has developed the skills, knowledge and behaviours outlined in the apprenticeship standard.