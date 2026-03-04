NHS Wales
Almost Half of Dementia Cases Could Be Prevented Through Lifestyle Changes
Public Health Wales is highlighting the importance of brain health following a review of international evidence showing that up to 45 percent of dementia cases could be prevented. While dementia is often perceived as an inevitable part of ageing, growing evidence shows that lifestyle and environmental changes play a significant role in reducing risk.
Dementia is a major and growing global health challenge. In 2019, an estimated 57 million people worldwide were living with the condition, a figure projected to rise to 153 million by 2050. It is currently the seventh leading cause of death globally and a major contributor to disability among older adults.
The economic impact is also substantial, with global costs reaching 1.3 trillion dollars in 2019 and expected to more than double by 2030. These figures highlight the urgent need for prevention strategies that can reduce both the human and financial burden of dementia.
Research suggests that up to 45 percent of dementia cases could be prevented by addressing 14 modifiable risk factors across the life course. These include physical inactivity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, untreated hearing and vision loss, social isolation, and conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity. This evidence challenges the long-held view that dementia is an unavoidable part of ageing and highlights the importance of early and sustained action to protect brain health.
Dr Mariana Dyakova, Head of International Health and Well-being Economy Lead, Policy and International Health, Public Health Wales yesterday said:
"The evidence is clear; dementia is not inevitable. By making changes to our lifestyle and environment, we can significantly reduce the risk. This is a call to action to prioritise brain health throughout life. Prevention is not only possible, it is powerful, and the benefits extend far beyond dementia to improve overall health and wellbeing. PHW is already working with partners to support this. "
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy yesterday said:
“I welcome this Public Health Wales report, which strengthens the case for early, sustained action to protect brain health.
“We are committed to improving services and support for people with dementia and are consulting on a new Dementia Strategy for Wales. I would urge people to share their views and help shape the future of services and support.”
The report highlights promising international approaches, including multidomain lifestyle programmes such as Finland’s FINGER trial. This pioneering twoyear intervention combined physical activity, healthy eating, cognitive training, and management of vascular risk factors, leading to significant improvements in cognitive performance among older adults at risk of dementia. The model is now being adapted globally through the WorldWide FINGERS network.
Public Health Wales encourages individuals to take practical steps to reduce their risk. Staying physically active, eating a balanced diet, maintaining social connections, and managing health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol, all play a crucial role. Seeking treatment for hearing and vision loss, avoiding smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption can further reduce risk. These actions not only protect against dementia but also support overall health and wellbeing.
About the Report
The findings come from the latest International Health Insights report produced by Public Health Wales’ Policy and International Health Directorate. The report reviews global evidence on dementia prevention strategies and highlights examples from countries including Finland, Japan, South Korea, Uruguay, and the United Kingdom. It adopts a life-course approach, recognising that risk factors accumulate from early life and are shaped by wider social, economic and environmental conditions.
You can access the report here:
International Health Insights: Dementia Prevention
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/almost-half-of-dementia-cases-could-be-prevented-through-lifestyle-changes/
