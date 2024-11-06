NHS England
Almost one in ten children obese in first year of school
Obesity levels among children starting their first year of school have increased to almost one in ten, according to new NHS figures published yesterday.
The National Child Measurement Programme, which measures the height and weight of school children in England each year, found that the proportion of four and five-year-olds who are obese rose to 9.6% in 2023/24.
In the previous year, 9.2% reception-aged children were classified as obese (2022/23) but the latest figure remains below the pre-pandemic level of 9.9% in 2019/20.
The report also found that the proportion of ten and eleven-year-olds living with obesity fell to 22.1% in 2023/24 from 22.7% in 2022/23, but remains higher than the pre-pandemic level of 21.0% in 2019/20.
The NHS spends around £6.5 billion a year on treating obesity-related ill health across all age groups in England and has introduced a range of innovative services to support children and families to improve their health.
This includes 30 specialist clinics which are seeing thousands of children aged between two and 18 who are experiencing health complications related to severe obesity. The clinics provide support through specialist treatment and tailored care packages developed with a child’s family, which could include diet plans, mental health treatment and coaching.
Professor Simon Kenny, NHS England’s National Clinical Director for Children and Young People, yesterday said:
“These latest figures continue to concern me as they show almost one in ten children are now classified as obese in their first year of school.
“Obesity can have a major impact on a child’s life – it affects every organ in the body and is effectively a ticking health timebomb for the future by increasing a child’s risk of type 2 diabetes, cancer, mental health issues and many other illnesses.
“The NHS is committed to helping young people and families affected by extreme weight issues with tailored packages of physical, psychological and social support, including our 30 specialist weight-loss clinics spread across the country to ensure that every child can access support if they need it.
“But the NHS cannot solve this alone and continued action from industry, local and national government, and wider society together with the NHS is essential to help create a healthy nation.”
The National Child Measurement Programme is overseen by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) and is analysed and reported by NHS England and OHID.
The annual report provides data on the patterns and trends in the prevalence of underweight, healthy weight, overweight, obesity and severe obesity among children in reception (ages 4 and 5) and year 6 (ages 10 and 11).
Levels of obesity in reception-aged children living in the most deprived areas (12.9%) were more than double those in the least deprived areas (6.0%).
Similarly, obesity among year 6 children was 29.2% in the most deprived areas, compared with 13.0% in the least deprived areas.
The proportion of underweight year 6 children rose to 1.7% in 2023/24 – up from 1.6% in 2022/23. Underweight children in reception remained at 1.2%, the same level as in 2022/23.
In 2023/24, the majority of children in reception (76.8%) and year 6 (62.5%) were a healthy weight.
NHS launches major new stroke campaign as thousands delay calling 999 by nearly 90 minutes05/11/2024 12:33:00
Tens of thousands of people who have a stroke could be diagnosed and treated sooner as new data found that the average time between onset of first symptoms and a 999 call being made was nearly an hour and a half.
