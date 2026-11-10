Along with our partners we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

On the 30th of October, a Russian drone struck a railway station in Dnipro, killing at least 15 civilians and injuring another 14.

On the 2nd of November, Russian bombs struck a school operating as an aid centre in Zaporizhzhia region.

The attack killed at least 55 Ukrainian civilians, making it among the deadliest attacks of the war.

On 7 November, Russian drones and missiles hit civilian energy and wider infrastructure, including Kyiv’s northern bridge.

And on 8 November, Russia’s attacks killed a further 7 Ukrainian civilians.

In the last four months, such Russian attacks have killed over 1,540 Ukrainian civilians.

Unable to achieve his objectives on the battlefield, President Putin is intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s cities and on her people.

We must not, in the frequency of these attacks, lose sight of what each individual death means.

Behind every number is a loved one lost; a family broken; a community torn apart.

Nor must we forget what it means to live in fear while doing everyday of everyday life.

Like getting on a train or driving a car; sending our children to school; or being able to turn on the heating to protect against freezing temperatures.

Since President Trump called for an energy ceasefire on 11 October, Russia has launched over 150 ballistic missiles at Ukraine, mainly at energy infrastructure.

The UN Commission of Inquiry reported last month that, for more than four years, Russia has pursued a state policy of attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, intensifying strikes as the temperature plummets despite the impact on civilians.

The Commission concluded that these attacks constitute war crimes.

Just as we must not lose sight of the impact of attacks on civilians, this Council cannot allow the frequency of attacks on civilian infrastructure to become a new normal.

Including because Russia’s Ministry of Defence has made its intent plain to the people of Ukraine: “This winter,” they say, “you will freeze”.

For the past four years, President Putin has sought to use winter to do what his missiles have failed to do: to break the resolve of Ukraine’s people.

Each year, that has failed.

And we, along with our partners, will stand by Ukraine through the winter, and for as long as it takes, as they continue to resist Russia’s aggression and fight for peace.

Because Europe’s commitment to supporting Ukraine is unshakeable.

Madam President, we have seen what is possible when there is political will.

The humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky, brokered with the support of the United States, allowed aid to reach civilians and enabled hundreds to leave desperate conditions under Russian occupation.

We welcome that.

But it should not take an extraordinary intervention to secure a few days of safety for civilians.

Russia is not winning this war. There were 54,000 Russian casualties last month alone, but Russia has gained net zero territory this year.

So, our message is simple: Russia has a choice. Continue the painful and costly war – or choose peace.

Ukraine wants peace.

The international community wants peace.

Russian aggression will not succeed.