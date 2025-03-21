Homeless Link
Alternative Funding models. New loan funding available.
Securing funding is always top priority for the sector’s senior leaders. We spend a great deal of time looking at grant and contracted funding but over the years Homeless Link has also promoted social enterprise and loan capital as a different way of sustaining organisations.
You can read about our former Enterprise Development programme here.
We are now able to announce a new loan scheme that we are supporting. The Community Builders Fund supports impact-led charities and social enterprises across England, Wales, and Scotland with flexible loans of £100k to £1.5m to help them grow and build long-term resilience. Delivered by Social Investment Business (SIB) in partnership with specialists, the £17m fund supports communities improving people’s lives and the environment they live in.
Homeless Link is the appointed specialist in the Housing and Homelessness sector.
Do take a look at this page for overall eligibility criteria and how to apply Community Builders Fund | Funding | Social Investment Business
If you think this fund is right for you and would like a chat do reach out to Belinda Moreau-Jones (contact details below) who can advise and support you with the application.
