Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Alternative use for novel antibiotic to treat plague and melioidosis
Leading scientists at Dstl have made an exciting new discovery in the fight against some of the world’s deadliest diseases.
Plague and melioidosis are diseases that currently affect people in several parts of the world, and pose a threat to members of the UK armed forces deployed overseas. It is vital that medical countermeasures to treat these diseases are continually being researched and developed.
Working in collaboration with industry, academia and the Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), an antibiotic developed to treat urinary tract infections has been shown to be successful at treating a broad spectrum of diseases including plague and melioidosis.
Although plague is an old disease it can still be found in certain areas of the world. Madagascar is currently in the middle of an outbreak, with patients displaying symptoms including fever, headache, chills, weakness and one or more swollen lymph nodes.
Melioidosis, also called Whitmore’s disease, is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei and is endemic in tropical climates, especially in Southeast Asia and northern Australia.
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) Associate Professor Sarah Harding, yesterday said:
Finding an antibiotic that works against a range of pathogens is really exciting. It has been almost 10 years of research, which would not have been possible without the collaboration between Dstl, MerLion Pharmaceuticals and DTRA.
The antibiotic, finafloxacin, is being developed by MerLion Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of urinary tract infections but its unique method of action has led to an improvement in activity when compared to comparator antibiotics.
Human clinical trials are ongoing, but scientists are confident the new antibiotic will be an alternative countermeasure to help fight deadly diseases.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/alternative-use-for-novel-antibiotic-to-treat-plague-and-melioidosis
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Dstl 'briefcase bomb' donated to Royal Logistic Corps Museum15/02/2022 09:20:00
The dummy device, constructed by 2 Dstl apprentices, will support educational outreach activity at the recently-opened museum at Worthy Down near Winchester.
Dstl announces 2022 satellite launch10/02/2022 09:10:00
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) will launch its first satellites in 2022 in the next phase of growing the UK’s space research capabilities.
Top marks for Dstl’s engineering apprentices08/02/2022 12:10:00
The first cohort of scientists to work as Dstl apprentices while studying for a degree have all graduated – with first class bachelors in engineering (BEng).
UK cutting-edge space defence backed by £1.4 billion04/02/2022 10:17:00
The UK will invest £1.4 billion to bolster our national interests in space, as part of the first Defence Space Strategy published recently (01 February 2022).
Dstl trials battlefield sensor protection02/02/2022 15:20:00
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory is researching new materials to improve protection for optical sensors within digital cameras against attacks by lasers.
Dstl trials autonomous maritime asset protection system (AMAPS)24/01/2022 14:20:00
The system could be used to defend high value assets whilst alongside in harbour, and to protect critical infrastructure.
£1.3 million available for cutting-edge telexistence innovations19/01/2022 10:10:10
DASA seeks innovations to develop a complete telexistence system, integrating telepresence, robotic and haptic technologies on to a single platform.
Applying for Defence Innovations Loans is now even easier05/01/2022 15:20:00
Defence Innovation Loans will run continuously until 16 March 2022, which means no more cycles during this time. Find out what this update means for you and your application.