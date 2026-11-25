techUK member Alteryx explores the UK public sector's AI ambitions with the publication of their latest white paper ‘From AI Ambition to Trusted Public Services’. It explains that moving from pilots to meaningful improvements in public services requires more than AI technology alone.

Fragmented data, manual processes, legacy systems and complex business rules continue to limit productivity and slow transformation. Without addressing these foundations, AI risks accelerating existing inefficiencies rather than solving them. Discover how combining analytics automation, trusted data, business logic and AI can help public-sector organisations improve productivity, strengthen accountability and deliver better outcomes for citizens.

Read the full paper here.