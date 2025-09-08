Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Ambassador for a Day 2025 – Terms and Conditions
We invite young females whose primary country of residence is Lithuania to participate in a leadership program Ambassador for a Day 2025.
Who Can Apply
The competition is open to female applicants aged between 16 and 19 years whose primary country of residence is Lithuania. To be eligible, you should be within this age range on 1 December 2025.
How to Enter
There’s no entry fee – just your enthusiasm and creativity!
To take part, simply create a short video (up to 2 minutes) in English on the theme:
“Inspired by women who lead”
We would love to hear how female role models have influenced your dreams and ambitions.
Once your video is ready:
- Upload it to YouTube as “Unlisted” (not “Private” – otherwise we won’t be able to view it).
- Share the link with us via the application form.
Helpful guides on uploading and setting your video to “Unlisted” are available here: Change video privacy settings – Computer – YouTube Help
A few things to keep in mind
- Your video should be original – not previously published or submitted to other competitions.
- Each participant can submit only one video.
- You can film using any device – a phone, tablet, or camera. It doesn’t need to be professionally made.
- Feel free to ask a friend or family member to help you record it.
- Try to film in a well-lit space with clear audio, so we can hear your story.
What we are looking for
Our independent jury will review all entries. They’ll be looking for videos that are:
- Authentic and personal
- Clearly communicated
- Passionate and inspiring
We will not be judging technical quality – we are interested in your story.
Selection
The deadline to submit your video is 7 October 2025 at 23:59 (local time).
Unfortunately, we won’t be able to accept entries after this time.
Winners will be invited to the British Embassy to:
- Meet the Ambassador, gaining first-hand insights into the workday and leadership style of a female leader.
- Engage with the British Embassy team, learning about their roles and responsibilities.
- Experience core diplomatic activities, including the engagements that define a diplomatic mission’s work.
- Attend meetings and events with senior diplomats, officials, and embassy partners.
Consent and Participation
- The British Embassy will seek written consent from successful applicants, including parental or guardian consent for those under 18.
- Winners agree to be photographed and/or filmed during public and online engagements related to the initiative. These materials may be used to promote the initiative, always with respect to your dignity and privacy.
- Each winner may be accompanied by one chaperone (parent, teacher, or guardian) for travel to Vilnius.
- The British Embassy will cover reasonable travel and accommodation expenses for both the winner and their chaperone.
Other Information
- The Embassy may adjust dates or plans if needed, and we’ll make sure to keep you informed.
- By submitting your application, you and your legal guardian confirm that you agree to these terms.
Submit your application here: https://forms.office.com/e/CYqpAMw9sN
