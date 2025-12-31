Amber cold-health alert expanded to all regions of England

The amber alert will be in place from 8pm on Wednesday 31 December until 10am on Tuesday 6 January.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has expanded the current amber cold-health alert (CHA) to all regions of England. Previously, only the North West and North East regions were under an amber alert, and all other regions were under a yellow alert.

Under the Weather Health Alerting system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, an amber cold-health alert means that cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the health and social care sector, with potential for the whole population to be at risk. Other sectors may also be impacted, which will necessitate a coordinated response.

Forecast low temperatures are predicted to result in increased use of health care services by vulnerable people and an increase in risk to health for individuals aged 65 years and over and those with serious underlying health conditions, particularly respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Other vulnerable groups such as those sleeping rough, will also be at increased risk.

UKHSA has published guidance for professionals protecting vulnerable people and for the public on staying safe during periods of cold weather.

Dr Paul Coleman, Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA, said:

The weather is forecast to be very cold across England over the coming few days. Low temperatures like these can have serious impacts on the health of some people, particularly older people and those with serious health conditions. Exposure to cold can lead to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections. It is therefore really important, as the colder weather sets in, to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

The Met Office may issue National Severe Weather Warnings (for example, snow and ice) with short notice, so you can take appropriate action. Check the Met Office website to see the National Severe Weather Warnings currently in place.

While the Cold-Health Alerts focus on health impacts of adverse weather for vulnerable groups in England – helping health and social services prepare – the National Severe Weather Warning Service (NSWWS) provides broader warnings on severe weather risks across the UK. Check the UKHSA Blog to see how Weather-Health Alerts differ from the NSWWS.

Sunday 28 December

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber Cold-Health Alert (CHA) for the North West and North East regions of England from 8pm on Sunday 28 December to midday on Monday 5 January. All other regions in England will be under a yellow alert for this period.

Expected low temperatures are likely to result in increased use of health care services by vulnerable people and an increase in risk to health for individuals aged 65 years and over, those with pre-existing health conditions (including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases) and some other vulnerable groups, such as those sleeping rough. UKHSA has published guidance for professionals protecting vulnerable people and for the public on staying safe during periods of cold weather.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said:

As the colder weather sets in it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable. The forecasted temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.

