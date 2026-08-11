Met Office
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Amber Extreme Heat warning issued by the Met Office
An Amber Extreme Heat warning has been issued by the Met Office with temperatures likely to peak around 37°C in places.
The warning will be in force through much of Thursday and covers parts of southern and eastern England, as well as parts of the Midlands.
Met Office Chief Forecaster Chris Bulmer said:
“While the peak heat will be more short-lived than recent heatwaves, temperatures widely into the mid-30s Celsius on Thursday brings the potential for impacts for some, which is why a Met Office warning has been issued.
“High pressure is now becoming dominant and temperatures will build day-by-day. Southerly and southeasterly winds will also tap into the hot conditions over Europe which helps develop this further notable heat in what has been a hot and dry summer so far for many in the south of the UK.”
The Met Office warning highlights likely health impacts, as well as potential water safety incidents and travel disruption. Some heat sensitive systems and equipment may also be disrupted, with the potential for power cuts in places.
The main exception to the dominant warm and sunny conditions this week will be north and northwest of Scotland, and at times parts of Northern Ireland, which will continue to see the influence of showery rain from the west at times.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2026/amber-extreme-heat-warning-issued-by-the-met-office
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