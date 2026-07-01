Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Amber Rudd to lead review into safety and security of prisons
Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd will lead a major review to make prisons safer, tackle crime and deliver long-term reform that protects the public
- Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd to lead prison review to tackle drugs, violence and criminal gangs
- Review marks next phase of prison reform to fix prison crisis to keep the public safe
- Latest figures show prisons improving as number of assaults and self-harm incidents fall
Violence, Illicit drugs and organised crime in prisons will be rooted out, as former Home Secretary Amber Rudd leads a review into how to make prisons safer, more secure and better at cutting crime.
After inheriting a prison system days from collapse, the government took immediate action to pull our prisons back from operating in constant crisis. Recent figures show early signs of progress with rates of staff assaults, self-harm and self-inflicted deaths all falling, while inspections published over the last 12 months show improvements across a number of prisons.
Ministers are now turning to the long-term challenges facing prisons, including violence, corruption, staffing, prison capacity and the condition of the estate, ordering a review led by former Home Secretary Amber Rudd to look at the deep-rooted security and safety challenges that continue to blight jails despite the government stabilising the crisis.
The review will look at how emerging threats – from drones to cyber risks – are evolving, and what action is needed to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated criminal tactics. It will also examine how prisons can strengthen rehabilitation, improve staffing and leadership, and ensure the estate is fit for the future, alongside preventing violence, reducing self-harm and improving day-to-day conditions.
The review will report back by December and builds on significant Government action over the last two years to stabilise the prison system and make streets safer. As well as falls in assaults against staff and self-harm, there have also been hundreds of arrests linked to smuggling illicit items into prisons.
Inspection reports published over the last 12 months have also shown improvements across a number of prisons. Of the 21 His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons reports published this year, 14 (two thirds) recorded improved Healthy Prison Test scores compared with their previous inspection.
While these figures show encouraging signs of progress, violence, assaults on staff and self-harm remain too high, underlining the need for long-term reform.
Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor David Lammy said:
We inherited a prison system in crisis, with overcrowded jails rife with violence, drugs and organised crime. Thanks to the dedication of prison staff and the action we have taken, the system is now on a more stable footing.
But recovery is only the first step, not the final word. This independent review will help us tackle the deep-rooted problems facing our prisons and set out a long-term plan to build a safer, more resilient system that cuts crime, reduces reoffending and delivers punishment that works.
Chair of the Independent Review into Prisons, Amber Rudd said:
Prisons are fundamental to public safety. As Home Secretary, I saw the damage that terrorism, serious violence, and organised crime can cause to communities, and the importance of ensuring prisons do not become places where criminal behaviour is reinforced.
This review will examine how we improve the security and safety of prisons, better protect staff, and strengthen the system’s ability to reduce reoffending and keep the public safe.
I look forward to working independently across government and with frontline staff to identify practical reforms that make prisons safer, more resilient and fit for the future.
Clinks CEO, Dr Summer Alston-Smith, said:
The Sentencing Act was a welcome first step in addressing several of the immediate challenges that have been impacting the justice system. We are therefore pleased that this review goes further and builds on the Act by taking a long-term view as to how to ensure a more sustainable and effective prison system.
The role of the voluntary sector in supporting such a system, one focused on rehabilitation, cannot be overstated. There is a wealth of evidence to draw on, which the voluntary sector has contributed to significantly over many years, and we look forward to championing the role of the sector in engagement with the review’s work.
The review will look to build on efforts already been made to keep prisons safer, with 40 million already invested to bolster prison security, alongside a further £35 million announced this month to install heavy duty steel grilles on up to 13,000 prison cell windows to stop drones smuggling contraband into jails.
This is on top of government action to build 14,000 extra prison places by 2031, with 3,100 already opened up after just 500 net places were added in the 14 years before, and investing an extra £700 million into the probation system.
Notes to editor
- As Home Secretary, Ms Rudd led the Government’s response to terrorism, serious violence and organised crime, and worked closely with the Ministry of Justice following the Acheson Review to strengthen prison security and tackle the threat of extremism in custody, including through the introduction of specialist separation units for the most dangerous offenders.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/amber-rudd-to-lead-review-into-safety-and-security-of-prisons
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Justice for victims as domestic killers to face longer behind bars30/06/2026 13:15:00
People who kill their partner, or ex, to face a 25-year sentencing start point under a change announced yesterday by the Deputy Prime Minister.
UK Government bolsters Ukraine’s economic recovery, with World Bank approving $1 billion in UK-backed finance26/06/2026 16:30:00
Ukraine’s resilience and recovery will receive a $1 billion boost through UK-backed funding
Foreign Secretary announces nearly £290 million to strengthen Ukraine's recovery and energy security25/06/2026 15:19:15
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announces a new support package at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdańsk.
World Cup booze ban for 7,300 offenders thanks to crime-cutting alcohol tags23/06/2026 10:15:00
Streets will be safer as thousands of offenders are to be banned from drinking alcohol during the World Cup this summer as part of the Government’s commitment to cut booze-fuelled crime.
Court and tribunal fees: updates from July 202622/06/2026 12:15:00
The Ministry of Justice plans to make a series of changes to court and tribunal fees payable in HM Courts and Tribunals Service.
Deputy Prime Minister address to the World Gold Council19/06/2026 15:15:15
The Deputy Prime Minister's address to the World Gold Council and London Bullion Market Association Summit (18 June 2026).
Government welcomes hospitality and tourism sector plans to further strengthen its safety standards to prevent violence against women and girls15/06/2026 13:16:00
At a meeting of leading figures from the UK’s hospitality, tourism and night-time economy sectors, ministers heard the industry’s plans to further bolster safety standards across the industry.
Tough US-style courts to crack down on repeat offenders12/06/2026 15:05:00
The public will be better protected from crime under a major expansion of tough Texas-style courts which will see thousands of offenders monitored by judges.