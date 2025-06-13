Met Office
Amber thunderstorm warning issued for southeast England and East Anglia
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for severe thunderstorms with intense rainfall, frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds moving into the UK on Friday night and into Saturday.
Yellow thunderstorm warnings are also in place across much of the UK highlighting the potential for disruption in multiple places.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Ramsdale, said: “We are watching developments over northern France closely as thunderstorms develop in the warm, humid air over the continent. These thunderstorms are then expected to move into the southeast of England and East Anglia tonight (Friday night) bringing very frequent lightning, hail, and intense downpours of rain with gusty winds.
"The heavy rainfall could lead to surface water flooding, especially in urban areas. An amber severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the South East and East Anglia, where 30-50mm of rain could fall in a short period of time whilst the strong winds, hail and lightning could bring different impacts such as disruption to power supplies.
"Yellow thunderstorm warnings are also in place for large parts of southern England and Wales. While the warnings cover the areas of the country most at risk of seeing thunderstorms, not everyone within a warning area will experience a thunderstorm. For many, it will remain dry much of the time"
A further yellow warning has been issued for Saturday, covering southwest England, Wales and large parts of northern England, where additional thunderstorms are expected.
Temperatures reaching their peek for the week
Temperatures are expected to peak today, reaching the high 20s °C widely, with the chance of 29 °C possible in parts of eastern England. After another warm night, especially in the east, where temperatures may stay between 14-16 °C, temperatures will start to dip. A cooler airmass will move in by Sunday bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures across much of the UK.
Yellow Heat Health Alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency running to 8am on Sunday covering the East Midlands, London and the South East and wider eastern areas. Heat Health Alerts are issued when temperatures could affect people’s health and lead to an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people.
Weekend weather
A few showers are expected in parts of the south and east on Sunday with patchy rain for some parts of the west and north, but no significant impacts are anticipated.
