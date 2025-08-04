Amber warning in force as Storm Floris impacts UK

Amber and Yellow wind warnings are now in force as Storm Floris brings unseasonably strong winds.

An Amber National Severe Weather Warning for wind is in force until 23.00 on Monday and covers much of Scotland and has been extended to include Orkney.

A wider Yellow warning for wind is in force through today for the northern half of the UK, including north Wales, northern England and Northern Ireland. This warning for most expires at the end of Monday, though the Northern Isles have a further Yellow wind warning through to 8.00 on Tuesday.

