Amber warning in force with wet start to the week for some
The start of the new working week brings rain for many, with rain warnings in force for some across England and Wales.
An Amber warning is now in force, covering parts of central and southern England, including Oxford, Bath and Milton Keynes. The warning highlights potential flooding and damage for some buildings, with travel disruption also likely.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Following wet weather in recent days, rain, heavy at times, is influencing today’s weather for much of England and parts of Wales. The higher totals are likely within the Amber warning area, where some will see 60-80mm of rain through the day while a few places could see in excess of 120mm.
A Yellow rain warning – encompassing most of England and Wales, except the most western and northern regions - surrounds the Amber warning. Impacts within the Yellow area are assessed as a little less likely but they could still include travel disruption and flooding.
Rain here will reduce in intensity later on Monday evening, though there are signals for further unsettled weather later in the week at times.
Further ahead
Dan Harris is a Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office. He said:
“Tuesday’s weather will be quieter across England and Wales, with just a few showers possible for both here and Northern Ireland.
“More frequent showers are expected across Scotland following some heavy rain in the far north overnight. Through Wednesday and Thursday, unsettled weather is set to return as further frontal systems move in from the Atlantic, bringing showers or longer spells of rain to many parts of the UK and a chance of strong winds in a few places.”
