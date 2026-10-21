Amber warning issued as Storm Austen approaches

The storm is expected to bring a spell of very strong winds and heavy rain across southern areas of the UK late on Thursday and into Friday.

A wider Yellow warning for wind remains in place from Thursday evening into Friday and has been updated as confidence in the storm's track and strength increases.

Storm Austen is forecast to move across southern Britain late Thursday and during Friday morning, bringing the greatest risk of disruptive weather to southern and southwestern areas.

Alongside severe gales, some locations will see spells of heavy rain. A Yellow rain warning has also been issued across parts of southern and eastern Scotland for Friday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Chris Bulmer said: “Storm Austen is expected to bring a spell of impactful weather to parts of the UK from Thursday night and through Friday. While there remains some uncertainty in the exact track of the storm, there is increasing confidence in the potential for disruptive winds across parts of southwest England, which is why an Amber warning has been issued.

“Winds gusts could potentially reach 60-70 mph for a time, and these strong winds will be combined with spells of heavy rain. People in affected areas should keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings as the event develops.”

Winds will gradually ease through Friday afternoon and evening.

A wet and windy weekend following Storm Austen

Looking beyond Storm Austen, the weather is expected to remain unsettled through the weekend and into next week. Another area of low pressure is likely to bring strong winds to northern parts of the UK during Saturday and Sunday, with the potential for further warnings.

RNLI urges public to stay safe near the coast

Those planning to visit the coast should take extra care, with large waves, strong winds and dangerous sea conditions possible.

RNLI Water Safety Manager, Ross Macleod said: "Storm Austen is set to bring potentially dangerous conditions so we’re asking the public to stay vigilant and not take unnecessary risks. If you plan to visit the coast or a waterside location, we urge you stay a safe distance from the water as conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea.

"If you find yourself in trouble in the water, remember to Float to Live: Lie back in the water with your head so far back that your ears are wet, extend your arms and legs and try to relax as best as you can until you get control of your breathing before then calling for help or swimming to safety.

"If you see someone else in danger – do not enter the water yourself as you could also end up in serious difficulty. Instead, remember phone, float, throw – phone 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard; tell the struggling person to float; throw them something buoyant, like a life ring."

Further advice on preparing for severe weather can be found through the Met Office WeatherReady pages.

READ MORE: 5 tips for staying safe in strong wind

READ MORE: 5 tips for staying safe in heavy rain

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