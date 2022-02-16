Amber warnings in force for Storms Dudley and Eunice

Two storms named by the Met Office are expected to bring impacts from strong winds for much of the UK, with the potential for some snow later in the week across parts of Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland.

Storm Dudley will impact the northern half of the UK from Wednesday afternoon, while Storm Eunice will bring strong winds to southern and central areas, as well as some snow for northern areas. Amber and yellow warnings have been issued for both storms.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said:

“An active jet stream is helping to drive low-pressure systems across the country, with both storms set to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued. “Significant disruption is possible from both Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice with strong winds one of the main themes of the current forecast. The most impactful winds from Dudley will be in the north on Wednesday afternoon, as shown in the amber warning area. Storm Eunice is expected to track eastwards from early on Friday, bringing the most significant winds to the central and southern areas of the UK, with some gusts possible in excess of 95mph in exposed coastal areas.”

