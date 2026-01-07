Amber warnings issued for Storm Goretti

The UK’s cold weather continues with a deep area of low pressure bringing further snow, strong winds and heavy rain, with Amber warnings issued, as well as wider Yellow warnings.

The strongest winds associated with this system are expected to affect the Channel Islands and northern France, hence it has been named Storm Goretti by Météo-France. A period of strong winds is also expected to affect southern England and Wales. This especially so towards the southwest of England where an Amber warning has been issued for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

It is also expected to bring a spell of snow, with the largest snowfalls most likely to be across Wales and parts of the Midlands, where a further Amber warning has been issued. Rain will be an additional hazard, particularly for parts of Wales and eastern England as Goretti moves through.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Storm Goretti will be a multi-hazard event, with the most significant impacts from snow in parts of Wales and the Midlands, though rain and strong winds also have the potential to bring disruption to many.

“Goretti will bring snow on its northern edge, this most likely over Wales and the Midlands. Here accumulations of 5-10 cm are likely widely, with 15-25 cm in some places, especially hills, and perhaps up to 30 cm very locally. An Amber warning has been issued where the greatest risk of disruption is likely on Thursday night into Friday morning, though updates may be required as confidence increases in the exact track of Storm Goretti.”

A period of strong winds is also likely across southwestern areas on Thursday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 50-60 mph possible fairly widely, and 60-70 mph along exposed hills and coasts. There is the chance of a spell of especially strong winds across parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, where a separate Amber warning has been issued for 80-90 mph gusts in exposed places.

A number of wider weather warnings have also been issued, with further snow likely in Scotland on Thursday morning, as well as icy conditions for Northern Ireland. As of the morning of 7 January, 46cm of lying snow has been reported at Tomintoul, Banffshire, the highest in the official Met Office network currently.

UKHSA Amber cold weather health alerts are in place for all regions of England until 11 January.

Met Office weather warnings highlight the potential for travel disruption, with train and bus routes likely affected, as well as tricky conditions on many roads. Rain is another disruptive factor for many in the south of England, particularly on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “In the areas worst affected by Storm Goretti, drivers need to be considering if it’s safe to get behind the wheel. As temperatures plummet, breakdowns rise, especially as older, less reliable batteries tend to fail more often in cold conditions.

“The key is allowing more time at every stage of the journey, whether that's clearing vehicles of snow and ice before setting off or reducing the speed at which you’re travelling to suit the conditions.

“Never be tempted to use hot water to clear a frozen windscreen which, rather than being a ‘hack’ could actually lead to an expensive crack. Instead, leave more time before setting off and carry a decent scraper and de-icer so you can clear the windscreen quickly. Stick to major roads that are more likely to be clear of snow and stay tuned to weather forecasts to decide if it’s a good idea to drive.

“It’s important to have plenty of screen wash that protects down to at least -10°C, ensuring you always have a clear view due to all the dirt from gritted roads.”

Weekend weather forecast

Storm Goretti’s influence will wane on Friday evening as the system moves to the east of England. There will be a short-lived interlude of calmer weather for many on Saturday with rain showers easing, cloud for those in the east, and sunny spells possible elsewhere.

However, by Sunday the forecast becomes very uncertain, as Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Mark Sidaway explains.

He said: “It’ll remain cold or very cold to start the weekend, although for most it will be dry. We then have very large uncertainties in the forecast by Sunday and Monday as milder air from the Atlantic tries to displace the cold air over the UK. This set up brings a risk of some further widespread snowfall, so it’s important to stay aware of the forecast and any warnings which may be issued over the next few days.”