Amber weather warning issued as Storm Éowyn set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow

Storm Éowyn will bring very strong winds as well as heavy rain and snow for some on Friday.

The system could bring gusts in excess of 80mph on exposed coasts in Northern Ireland, northern England, northwestern Wales and western Scotland. An Amber National Severe Weather Warning for wind has been issued, along with new warnings for snow, wind and rain.

Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night and will initially bring snow for some, with accompanying rain and wind. This has the potential to cause travel disruption, power cuts and damage to building and homes.

A change from Thursday

Recent relatively benign conditions, albeit with plenty of grey skies, are likely to continue through Wednesday, with some outbreaks of rain in places.

However, a major change in the UK’s weather starts on Thursday, as a front bringing heavy rain moves eastwards through the day. Conditions turn both wet and windy during the early hours on Friday morning as Storm Éowyn arrives, with rain starting off as snow over parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and higher ground in northern England.

A Yellow warning for winds in western parts of Wales, southwest England and the southern coast of England has been issued from 07:00 until 18:00 on Thursday.

Storm Éowyn disruption on Friday

Storm Éowyn, pronounced ‘Ay-oh-win’, will begin to influence the UK’s weather early on Friday, with strengthening winds initially in southwestern parts of the UK with accompanying heavy rainfall. This will quickly spread northeast to the rest of the UK during Friday morning. There is also a chance of snow over Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland as the system initially bumps into cold air, however much of this will quickly change to rain as milder air moves in.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday. There are currently a number of weather warnings in place, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

“Storm Éowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue northeast across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.

“The strongest wind gusts are likely to be felt across parts of Northern Ireland, southern and central Scotland, northern England and northwest Wales, where exposed sites could get gusts in excess of 80mph, possibly 90mph, which has the potential to cause impacts for those in these areas. The focus for the highest winds shifts to Scotland on Friday night into Saturday.

“An Amber weather warning for wind has been issued and covers Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and northern England for most of the day on Friday before winds gradually ease later in the day.”

Storm Éowyn will also bring heavy rain, which starts off as snow in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, as well as over higher ground in northern England. The snow over Northern Ireland will fall before dawn though. A Yellow warning for snow has been issued.

A Yellow warning for rain has also been issued across much of Wales and southwest England, where as much as 40-60 mm could be seen over high ground, which may result in some surface water flooding in places.

Advice

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather in your area.

Visit WeatherReady for practical tips and advice for preparing for severe weather.

Travel conditions are likely to be severely disrupted in the coming days. Mark Nash, Duty Manager at National Highways, said: “We are expecting high winds and rain to hit most parts of the country later this week. If you're planning to drive over the next few days, prepare in advance for the journey and take extra care on the roads. If weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour to manage the conditions as safely as possible.

“We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling in storms, high winds and gales, and considerations for different types of vehicles, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather.”

The acronym TRIP is an easy way for drivers to remember the four simple steps to take to prepare ahead of using motorways and major A roads this winter:

• Top-up: Fuel, oil, and screen wash

• Rest: Plan regular stops every two hours to avoid driver fatigue

• Inspect: Check tyre pressure and tread

• Prepare: Have a plan for severe weather conditions

Regional breakdown

Northern Ireland

Amber warning for wind from 6:00 until 21:00 Friday.

Yellow warning for wind from 00:00 – 23:59 Friday.

Winds will pick up from early morning on Friday. There may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, before winds rapidly increase again. The strong winds will ease from later on Friday.

Scotland

Amber warning for wind in southern half of Scotland 06:00 until 21:00 Friday.

Yellow warning for wind 00:00 until 23:59 Friday.

Yellow warning for snow 03:00 until 12:00 Friday.

Yellow warning for winds 00:00 – 15:00 Saturday.

As Storm Éowyn approaches, precipitation will initially fall as snow, mainly over the higher ground, but much of this will turn to rain as milder air moves in. Winds will strengthen through the morning with the strongest gusts in southwestern parts of Scotland. There will be a time in the middle of the day when the low passes over Scotland and winds could sharply fall for a time before quickly strengthening again. Blustery wintry showers will remain through Saturday as the low moves away.

Northern England

Yellow warning for snow 03:00 until 12:00 Friday.

Amber warning for wind from 06:00 until 21:00 Friday.

Yellow warning for wind 00:00 until 23:59 Friday.

The Amber warning for wind covers much of northern England, an underlying Yellow warning covers a longer time period and wider extent of England. Heavy rain and strengthening winds will develop through the early hours of Friday. The rain will ease after lunchtime with some bright spells though it will remain very windy.

Southern England

Yellow warning for winds in southwest England and the southern coast of England from 07:00 until 18:00 Thursday.

Yellow warning for winds from 00:00 until 23:59 for much of the south of England Friday.

Yellow warning for winds from 05:00 until 15:00 for parts of the southeast of England Friday.

Yellow warning for rain from 00:00 until 09:00 in the southwest of England on Friday.

Winds arriving to the far southwest during Thursday morning, where they could reach 50-60 mph over exposed coasts and hills, before easing in the afternoon. Rain arrives on Thursday night but clears to the east by Friday morning. Accumulations of 15-25 mm are expected fairly widely, with as much as 40-60 mm over high ground. Friday brings widespread strong winds across the whole of the south of England, with gusts of 40-50 mph likely for a time, perhaps higher on exposed coasts and hills, before easing through the afternoon.

Wales

Yellow warning for winds in western parts of Wales from 07:00 until 18:00 Thursday.

Yellow warning for rain across much of Wales from 00:00 until 09:00 Friday.

Yellow warning for winds for much of Wales from 05:00 until 23:59 Friday.

Amber warning for wind for north Wales from 06:00 until 21:00 Friday.

Winds picking up in western parts on Thursday, bringing a 4-to-5-hour spell of strong and gusty winds. Winds are expected to reach 50-60 mph over exposed coasts and hills. Heavy rain arrives for much of Wales on Friday as well as strong winds. Winds will be strongest in north Wales, where peak gusts of 60-70 mph are expected fairly widely inland, with 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills.

Further Ahead

As Storm Éowyn weakens and clears to the northeast of the UK, Saturday will remain a breezy day everywhere with strong winds persisting in the north. It will be drier for many, with showers replacing persistent heavy rain, these wintry in the north, especially over higher ground.

However, a further area of low pressure will influence the UK’s weather from Sunday, initially in the west, but spreading further east and bringing further wind and rain from Sunday and into the start of next week, which could have the potential for further warnings.

You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.