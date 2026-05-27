Ambitious for Scotland

FM: “I will lead a government that is always on Scotland’s side.”

Prosperity, security and fairness are the principles driving an ambitious vision for Scotland’s future, First Minister John Swinney has said.

In a statement to Parliament setting out ambitious plans that his government will drive forward, the First Minister outlined measures to expand cost of living support, accelerate sustainable economic growth, strengthen public services and to unlock Scotland’s potential by delivering a fresh start with Independence.

Mr Swinney said:

“Realising the potential of every part of our country, supporting families with rising costs and securing our nations’ future are at the core of my vision for Scotland. I will lead a government that is always on Scotland’s side.

“Our cost of living support is already the best of any UK nation, but we will go further to protect and expand support for families. I want to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed – regardless of their background – and eradicate the scourge of poverty on our society.

“Strong public services are at the heart of every successful society, and my government will do all we can to make services more effective and easier to access. That includes strengthening our NHS, reducing waiting times and improving more schools and colleges.

“Strengthened public services and generous cost of living support must work in tandem with a high-performing economy, one that harnesses our countries resources, potential and talent to boost success and create opportunity. My government will work to empower our regions to make the most of their economic advantages and streamline regulation to support investment and growth.

“A truly prosperous, secure Scotland can only reach its full potential outside the confines of the United Kingdom. The recent, emphatic election result, with the largest ever pro-independence majority within the Scottish Parliament, has given the clear mandate for Scotland to decide its own future, which is why this parliament calls on the UK Government to transfer the power to hold a referendum on independence. I hope that giving Scotland the legal right to decide its own future will help build the foundations of a fairer, more prosperous nation as an independent member of the European Union.”