Ambitious new plan to break barriers for disabled people in Wales

The Welsh Government has published its Disabled People's Rights Plan, a 10-year commitment to making sure disabled people can participate fully and equally in every part of life in Wales.

The plan sets out practical actions and long-term goals to tackle barriers across employment, transport, education, healthcare, housing, independent living, digital access, and public services.

Shaped from the outset by people with lived experience and expertise through the work of the Disability Rights Taskforce, the plan responds to real challenges faced by disabled people in daily life. Following a public consultation, it has been strengthened with new areas, including Parents and Unpaid Carers, Digital Inclusion, and Climate Change, and includes a clear framework to track progress and measure impact.

The Welsh Government’s Disability Disparity Evidence Unit will monitor progress, while a new External Advisory Board, led by disabled people, will provide independent advice and guidance on the implementation of the Plan.

The plan includes actions to improve employment opportunities for disabled people. A Welsh Government Disabled People’s Employment Champion has recently worked with the Disability Inclusion Officer for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, David Chaffey, to progress the organisation to Disability Confident Leader status. David Chaffey yesterday said:

My own lived experience has provided first-hand insight into the barriers disabled people can face when accessing services. I’m proud to work for an organisation that believes inclusion is about creating the right environment for everyone to succeed, and the support and adjustments I’ve received have enabled me to thrive in my role and contribute to making our workplace more accessible for others. I very much welcome the Disabled People’s Rights Plan. A clear national commitment to equality and inclusion is essential: it sets expectations, drives accountability, and sends a powerful message about the value of disabled people’s contributions in all areas of life.

The Welsh Government will highlight support available to disabled people through its Claim What’s Yours campaign in January, including a £100 cost-of-living payment for those on the Council Tax Disabled Band Reduction Scheme who also receive Council Tax Reduction.

Co-chair of the Disability Rights Taskforce, Professor Debbie Foster, yesterday said:

This Plan is the culmination of 5 years work. It began in 2020 with the groundbreaking 'Locked-Out' report, which I authored and co-produced with disabled people during the pandemic. Its hard-hitting recommendations prompted the Welsh Government to respond by establishing a Disability Rights Taskforce. This novel initiative put disabled people's voices and lived experience at the centre of the policy debate. As Taskforce co-chair, nominated by disabled people, I am extremely proud of what we collectively achieved and thank everyone who participated. The Plan takes this foundational work forward over the next 10 years and I look forward to continuing to play a part in this. What disabled people in Wales now need is a public cross-party declaration of their commitment to this Plan and the resources needed to implement it.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, yesterday said:

We are committed to ensuring that disabled people can participate in Welsh society on an equitable basis, free from barriers, and to creating an inclusive and accessible environment for all. This 10-year plan represents our commitment to true inclusion and participation. I thank the Disability Rights Taskforce and everyone who contributed to the consultation, ensuring the plan is grounded in lived experience. We must now all work together to make sure the plan succeeds and that the values of accessibility, inclusion, and co-production are central in all that we do.

Related Links