Ambitious quantum computing mission officially funded as part of the Industrial Strategy
Mission one of the quantum missions has officially been funded, announced in the Digital and Technology Sector Plan as part of the Industrial Strategy, and following the official announcement of the National Quantum Missions last year.
Mission one commits that, by 2035, there will be accessible, UK-based quantum computers capable of running 1 trillion operations and supporting applications that provide benefit in excess of classical supercomputers across key sectors of the economy.
You can view further details on the missions here
What was announced?
techUK welcomes the commitment to progress mission one through £670 million to drive the development and adoption of quantum computers in the UK.
This is further underpinned by providing a 10-year funding commitment for the UK’s flagship National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) to expand its work on quantum computing development, readiness and adoption.
Over £500m will be spent over a four-year period starting in the next financial year (26/27), while commitment to the NQCC runs to 2037.
What else does the sector plan say for quantum?
Alongside underpinning the commitment of quantum as a key technology for the UK, recognising its potential to drive UK productivity and growth, the plan also underscored a commitment to developing quantum skills. It committed to building a skills action plan with the sector, informed by the recommendations and findings of the Quantum Skills Taskforce, to ensure we have the necessary skills to capitalise on the opportunities presented.
techUK welcomes these announcements by UK Government. We look forward to working together to build upon the strong foundations and turn the UK’s quantum excellence into an international leadership.
Why is this important?
The UK is already a global leader in quantum technologies, having ranked second worldwide in 2023 and continues to attract significant private investment. It has benefited from consistent government investment through the National Quantum Technologies Programme over the last 10 years and underpinned by a National Quantum Strategy.
Estimates suggest the global quantum market could reach £137 billion by 2040. As the Digital And Tech Sector plan states, the UK is well-positioned to capture a significant proportion of this growth. Quantum computing alone is estimated to contribute £2.3 billion to the UK’s GDP and support 26,900 jobs by 2034, rising to £11 billion and 126,100 jobs by 2045.
