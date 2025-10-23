Ambulance handover times continue improving

Ambulance handover delays have fallen to their lowest level in more than 4 years.

Overall, people are waiting less time in ambulances outside hospitals, with handover delays now at their lowest since July 2021.

The latest NHS performance figures, which are published today, show the time the Welsh Ambulance Service lost to handover delays at emergency departments fell by 40% in September compared to September 2024.

Response times are also improving as a result, the average response time to reach people in the “amber” 999 category was 25 minutes faster in September.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said:

We have targeted reducing ambulance patient handover times and I am pleased to see the results of this work as September saw the lowest ambulance hours lost since July 2021, this needs to be sustained as we move into the challenging winter months.

The Health Secretary today urged everyone to help support their local NHS as winter approaches by choosing the right care for their condition.

His appeal came as figures today show attendances at emergency departments were the highest for any September on record.

To help reduce pressure on hospital emergency departments, local pharmacies offer fast and free treatment for a wide range of common illnesses and NHS 111 Wales can provide help and advice about which NHS service to use. Free vaccinations are also available to protect people against seasonal winter illnesses, including Covid-19, flu and RSV.

Today’s NHS performance figures show the overall waiting list is continuing to fall and while there was a small increase in the number of people waiting more than two years for treatment in August, this was in line with predictions over the summer months.

The provisional data for September indicates a fall of around 15,000 in the overall waiting list and a significant reduction in long waits.

Powys, Swansea Bay, Hywel Dda, Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Aneurin Bevan health boards have either no 2 year waits or less than 1% of pathways waiting 2 years.

Swansea Bay and Powys health boards also have no 1 year waits for a first outpatient appointment and Hywel Dda has fewer than 1%.

The Health Secretary added:

We are determined to ensure people have access to faster treatment and have plans to reduce long waiting times and provide more appointments, tests and treatment, by delivering services more effectively backed up with £120 million of funding. We are seeing the impact of this investment alongside the continued hard work of our dedicated NHS staff. We are on track with this work to cut the waiting list and the longest waits. Emergency departments across Wales continue to treat high numbers of people every month, but it is important to remember we don’t all need to go to hospital to get help from the NHS. There are many local health services which provide help. Getting vaccinated against flu, Covid-19 or RSV is one of the most important steps we can take to help ourselves and our NHS this winter.

The Welsh Government’s Help Us to Help You campaign will be launched next month to help people stay well and to choose the right service for their needs.