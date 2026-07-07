Department for Transport
|Printable version
Amended national policy statement for ports
Announcing the laying before Parliament of the final proposed text of the amended national policy statement for ports (06 July 2026).
Development of ports in England, as in other parts of the United Kingdom, is essential for supporting growth, energy resilience and energy transition. It is equally important that this development should take place with consideration for the environment, and that port facilities should be well designed with both those ends in mind.
The National Policy Statement for Ports (NPSP), which applies to England, and in Wales, to the reserved trust port, Milford Haven, sets the policy framework for decisions on nationally significant infrastructure in the sector.
It continues the long-standing policy of enabling our competitive ports sector to respond in an agile manner to rapidly evolving market demands, using the department’s port freight demand forecasts (which we published alongside our consultation) as a yardstick but not as a constraint on local commercial judgements. It also updates the policy in detail to reflect the wider present institutional and regulatory framework and the government’s priorities.
I am grateful to everyone who responded to the consultation on earlier drafts, and to the Transport Committee for its thorough scrutiny of the proposals.
Following that consultation and scrutiny, I am today, pursuant to section 9(5) Planning Act 2008, presenting a response to the Transport Committee’s Report (HC 1028) on its scrutiny and to the consultation, and pursuant to section 9(8), laying before Parliament the final proposed text of the amended national policy statement for the prescribed consideration period of 21 sitting days.
Copies of these documents will be made available in the libraries of both Houses and on the department’s website, where a post-adoption statement will also be published in due course.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/amended-national-policy-statement-for-ports
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Government backs Brighton beaches with new funding06/07/2026 14:15:00
The £22 million government investment will replace dozens of Victorian arches to avoid the risk of collapse and ensure the road is safe for the next 100 years.
New pocket Tube map artwork by Ellen Gallagher explores London’s maritime history and hidden layers06/07/2026 13:20:00
Transport for London's (TfL's) Art on the Underground programme launches its 42nd pocket Tube map cover, by internationally renowned artist Ellen Gallagher
Cambridge South station opens26/06/2026 14:30:00
This £250 million government investment cuts journey times, boosts rail links and supports further employment growth in the region.
Bedford train collision23/06/2026 12:10:00
The Secretary of State for Transport yesterday gave a statement on the tragic rail collision in Bedford on 19 June 2026.
New consultation sets foundations for Heathrow expansion to take off19/06/2026 16:10:00
Consultation launched on the framework for future planning decisions for Heathrow’s third runway.
Consultation launched on draft Heathrow Expansion National Policy Statement19/06/2026 13:10:00
Announcing the launch of the consultation on the draft Heathrow Expansion National Policy Statement (HENPS) (18 June 2026).
New consultation sets foundations for Heathrow expansion to take off18/06/2026 17:25:00
Consultation launched on the framework for future planning decisions for Heathrow’s third runway.
Public invited to have their say on self-driving vehicle safety18/06/2026 13:10:00
Submit your views on the draft statement of safety principles for automated vehicles by 9 September 2026.