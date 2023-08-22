Welsh Government
|Printable version
American games company chooses Wales for its new European HQ
A US specialist games company with offices in New York and Texas is to set up its new European headquarters in Wales thanks to Welsh Government support, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden has announced.
Rocket Science will set up its new studio in Cardiff, creating 50 highly paid and skilled jobs for games industry graduates and professionals, working directly on, and solving some of the hardest technical projects for the biggest video games in the world.
This inward investment project was secured following a successful Welsh Government-led trade mission to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in 2022. Here, Rocket Science’s Welsh co-founder, Tom Daniel, who is originally from Bridgend but now based in Austin, Texas along with Brian Corrigan, connected with Creative Wales, the Welsh Government’s creative agency, to discuss his company’s ambitious plans for growth.
Rocket Science plans to establish a presence in Wales, to mirror its already successful operation in New York, with the Welsh studio positioned to support the company’s European clients.
The new studio in Cardiff will work on the world's biggest and most popular video games of today, played by millions of people daily, while also building and supporting AAA clients to create the the biggest and most ambitious games of tomorrow.
The company will receive support from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund (EFF), which supports businesses to invest, grow and build the Welsh economy.
This represents a significant step-change for the games sector in Wales as the country aims to take a larger slice of the global games market, which is projected to grow to over $200 billion by 2025.
Announcing the news, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden said:
This significant investment will support the Welsh Government’s strategic objective of developing the games industry in Wales.
This new studio by Rocket Science has the potential to be a real game-changer for the sector, creating 50 well-paid jobs, driving economic growth and further develop Wales’ growing gaming sector, providing high quality employment opportunities for current and future generations.
The Welsh Government is committed to working in partnership with the industries of the future to create new, high quality skilled jobs, while supporting its staff already working in these sectors to further develop their skills. Wales is a great place to live, work, visit and invest in. So, I urge creative businesses to get in touch with Creative Wales to find out how we can support them build a successful enterprise here in Wales.
Commenting on the announcement, Tom Daniel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO from Rocket Science said:
We see Cardiff as a fantastic opportunity for Rocket Science to establish its European base and really take advantage of this fantastic city.
For years, I have personally felt Cardiff has a huge amount of potential to offer to the global video games industry and I am over the moon that with the help of the Welsh Government and Creative Wales we have finally been to make this a reality.
Living in the United States, but being from Wales myself, it makes me extremely proud to be opening this studio back home. I hope that we can play our part in enticing many more international games companies to come join us here in Cardiff in the not-too-distant future and make Cardiff the next great UK gaming hub, which I believe it can be.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/american-games-company-chooses-wales-its-new-european-hq
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Minister visits Bethesda award-winning ewe’s milk dairy21/08/2023 11:05:00
A new purpose-built, award-winning sheep milk dairy in Bethesda, Gwynedd, has been visited by Rural Affairs and North Wales Minister Lesley Griffiths.
Historic Wales Agriculture Act comes into force17/08/2023 15:25:00
The first made-in-Wales Agriculture Act is now law, having received Royal Assent today.
Results day: Education Minister congratulates students after a challenging time17/08/2023 14:05:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has congratulated learners across Wales as A-level, AS, Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification learners received their results this morning.
Update on Pembrokeshire Bovine TB Project16/08/2023 10:15:00
The bovine TB project in Pembrokeshire, to explore how a partnership approach can tackle the disease, has begun following the awarding of the contract for its delivery, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Welsh firms win more than £1 million of new business at Paris Air Show15/08/2023 13:05:00
More than £1 million worth of new business has been secured by the Welsh delegation to the Paris Air Show in June with over £3.6 million in further opportunities also identified, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has revealed today.
More opportunities for discussion at Anglesey and Pembrokeshire Shows15/08/2023 10:05:00
Upcoming agricultural shows this summer will provide more opportunities for discussion and to see the best of rural Wales, Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales Lesley Griffiths has said.
Scheme to support coastal communities14/08/2023 14:05:00
A scheme to support local projects in coastal areas of Wales in tackling the climate emergency will benefit from funding from the Welsh Government.
North Wales farms taking action to support environment14/08/2023 11:05:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has been hearing about how farm businesses in North Wales have been taking action to tackle the climate and nature emergencies.