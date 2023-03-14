National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Americans who tried to smuggle drugs into Heathrow handed jail sentences
Two US nationals who attempted to bring suitcases full of cannabis into the UK through Heathrow airport have been handed jail sentences.
National Crime Agency officers opened an investigation into Pennsylvania-born construction worker Massa Momolu Talery, aged 32, after he was stopped at the airport’s Terminal 3 on 4th February.
He initially told border officers he was here for a two-week holiday, but packages containing 20 kilos of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £400,000 were found in his bags.
In interviews with NCA investigators he claimed he did it to pay off debts.
He admitted the importation of class B drugs, and on Thursday 9 March a judge at Isleworth Crown Court gave him an eight month jail sentence.
The following day (Friday 10) a judge at the same court gave Gerard Jean-Leger, 26, from Massachusetts a ten month sentence for the same offence.
He was caught on the 19th January as he attempted to smuggle 27 kilos of cannabis into the UK on a flight from Los Angeles.
Once again the drugs were packed into suitcases he had checked in for the flight.
NCA Heathrow Branch Commander Andy Noyes: “Organised crime gangs need couriers like Talery and Jean-Leger to bring their illicit substances into the UK.
“Couriers are often recruited with promises of payment or free holidays.
“But in reality these attempts just end in jail sentences. I’d urge anyone considering smuggling cannabis into the UK, whether from the US or elsewhere, to think twice. It isn’t worth the risk.
“The NCA and our partners in Border Force are targeting drugs smugglers and will do all we can to disrupt the gangs involved.”
More than 25 US nationals have now been arrested at UK airports since the start of 2023, with eight convicted and sentenced to prison terms.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/americans-who-tried-to-smuggle-drugs-into-heathrow-handed-jail-sentences
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Network behind £70m criminal money laundering service dismantled13/03/2023 16:15:00
Ten members of a network who laundered £70m for organised criminals have now been sentenced.
Suspected ID fraudster charged in NCA investigation10/03/2023 14:15:00
A 45-year old man from North London has been charged with fraud offences that allowed him to operate under multiple identities and open bank accounts.
Operation Venetic: Self-proclaimed ‘Chadwell Cartel’ drug dealers jailed09/03/2023 10:05:00
A pair of Essex drug dealers who used encrypted messaging platform EncroChat to run their criminal enterprise have been jailed for more than 25 years.
Operation Venetic: Criminal who sold firearms across the UK jailed01/03/2023 15:15:00
A man who supplied firearms to organised crime groups across the UK has been jailed for more than 19 years as part of a National Crime Agency investigation under Operation Venetic.
Nottingham couple jailed for sexually abusing a child01/03/2023 09:20:00
A man and woman from Nottingham have been jailed for a total of 10 years for sexually abusing a child and sharing the footage online.
Four suspected of people smuggling from Belgium to UK arrested by the NCA28/02/2023 16:20:00
Four people have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a group alleged to have smuggled migrants to the UK in boats from Belgium.
hree more Americans convicted in the UK for smuggling cannabis on LA-London flights24/02/2023 16:30:00
Three US nationals have been convicted after being caught attempting to smuggle large quantities of cannabis into the UK through Heathrow airport.
North West group arrested in suspected property fraud where victims lost life savings24/02/2023 14:05:00
Five men have been arrested across the North West and London in an NCA investigation linked to property investment fraud and money laundering.