Chatham House
|Printable version
Amid soaring US debt, can Trump balance fiscal challenges with campaign promises?
EXPERT COMMENT
How Trump and Congress address looming fiscal challenges will have far-reaching consequences that could affect the foundations of US economic power.
President Trump’s second term begins with a series of fiscal hurdles that will shape the trajectory of the US economy. These include avoiding a government shutdown, preventing a default on US sovereign debt and extending his 2017 tax cuts – each connected to managing America’s ballooning national debt. Failure to adequately deal with any of these issues could have enduring political and economic consequences.
Trump inherits a strong economy, with the US pandemic recovery outpacing that of other advanced economies across inflation, productivity and growth measures. But beneath this surface lies a troubling fiscal reality. At over $36 trillion – over six times its 2001 level – the national debt is on an unsustainable trajectory, with the debt-to-GDP ratio poised to hit record heights under Trump’s second term.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/01/amid-soaring-us-debt-can-trump-balance-fiscal-challenges-campaign-promises
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
After a Gaza ceasefire, what next for Palestinians, Netanyahu and the region?21/01/2025 10:20:00
Trump seems to have pushed Biden’s deal over the line. But the international community must maintain pressure on the parties to engage on a political settlement.
The tough dilemma Trump 2.0 poses for Beijing17/01/2025 14:20:00
It will be harder for China to balance the needs of its faltering economy with its international relations priorities. But there may be opportunities with Trump the dealmaker.
Trump’s ambiguous stance on China raises the risk of accidental conflict in the Indo-Pacific17/01/2025 12:20:00
The incoming US administration must reduce uncertainty over its stance on China or risk accidental escalation over flashpoints like Taiwan and the South China Sea.
The new Trump administration could herald a remaking of the international order. How should the world respond?16/01/2025 11:33:00
If Trump’s activity is meant to bend existing alliances to US advantage, Europe should deal. If he genuinely intends to undermine national sovereignty, a tough line will be necessary.
The biggest economic risk from Donald Trump’s presidency is a loss of confidence in US governance13/01/2025 12:20:00
Trump’s economic policies may prove surprisingly benign in the short term. But steps that undermine domestic US institutions and international alliances would do serious and lasting damage.
A rapid ceasefire in Ukraine could lead Donald Trump into a Russian trap10/01/2025 15:10:00
A ceasefire that leaves Ukraine unprotected would only provide a pause before a wider war. Washington and Kyiv must agree viable security guarantees before any negotiations with Putin begin.
As the UK government seeks greater engagement with China, a clearer strategy is crucial – and long overdue10/01/2025 11:20:00
While engaging with China’s leaders can be beneficial, it must be underpinned by a clear strategy to counter covert influence and manage the risks of economic and technological dependencies.
Russia’s economic dilemmas give Trump important leverage in negotiations on Ukraine. But will he use it?09/01/2025 11:20:00
Putin’s government considers inflation an existential threat. But Trump’s preoccupation with China may prevent the US exploiting Russian weakness.