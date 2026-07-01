Amos maternity care report: Health Committee Chair comments

Image: House of Commons/Kate Noble

Health and Social Care Committee Chair, Layla Moran MP, yesterday said:

“My thoughts are with families, those who shared their traumatic stories during this inquiry, and those who will find it deeply upsetting to be reminded of their own tragic experiences while hearing the news today.

“Maternity failings have led to so much avoidable harm but also unnecessary cost. My Committee's Black Maternal Health report heard that £27.4 billion was spent on responding to maternity care failings between 2019 and 2024/25 – more than the cost of running maternity services in England. This money should have been spent on better care.

“After so many reports on failing maternity services, this must be the last. We must now turn the recommendations into reality, not allow them to gather dust like so many reports before. I welcome proposals for a new Commissioner and Taskforce, but without leadership at the top of Government, and the necessary funding, we will be back here again asking the same questions.”