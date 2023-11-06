Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
An apology from the ICO to Dame Alison Rose
The ICO recently investigated a complaint from Nigel Farage. The ICO's investigation was solely into NatWest's actions as a data controller.
Our comments gave the impression that we had investigated the actions of Alison Rose, the former CEO of NatWest Group. This was incorrect. We confirm that we did not investigate Ms Rose's actions, given that NatWest was the data controller under investigation.
We accept that it would have been appropriate in the specific circumstances for us to have given Ms Rose an opportunity to comment on any findings in relation to her role and regret not doing so.
Finally, we apologise to Ms Rose for suggesting that we had made a finding that she breached the UK GDPR in respect of Mr Farage when we had not investigated her. Our investigation did not find that Ms Rose breached data protection law and we regret that our statement gave the impression that she did.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/11/an-apology-from-the-ico-to-dame-alison-rose/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Information Commissioner’s Office issues three fines totalling £170,000 for illegal direct marketing02/11/2023 12:25:00
Three companies offering financial services have been fined £170,000 collectively by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for illegal direct marketing under the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR).
ICO reprimands University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust for lost referrals31/10/2023 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust after a computer system caused some patient referrals to be delayed or lost altogether.
How data protection law can help retailers tackle shoplifting24/10/2023 12:10:00
Blog posted by: Melissa Mathieson, the ICO's Director of Regulatory Policy Projects, 24 October 2023.
ICO seeks Sandbox entrants for 202416/10/2023 09:25:00
Organisations have until the end of this year to submit expressions of interest in entering the ICO’s Regulatory Sandbox in 2024.
Paul Arnold at PDP’s Data Protection Compliance Conference 202313/10/2023 15:10:00
Deputy CEO Paul Arnold’s speech at PDP’s Data Protection Compliance Conference, delivered on 4 October 2023.
Court of Appeal rules ICO acted lawfully in subject access request complaint litigation11/10/2023 16:20:00
The UK Information Commissioner has welcomed the Court of Appeal’s ruling on a long-running court battle over a subject access request complaint.
ICO publishes guidance to ensure lawful monitoring in the workplace03/10/2023 16:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is calling on organisations to consider both their legal obligations and their workers’ rights before they implement any monitoring in the workplace.
John Edwards' opening speech at DPPC 202303/10/2023 12:25:00
Information Commissioner John Edwards' opening Data Protection Practitioners' Conference 2023 speech, delivered on 3 October 2023.