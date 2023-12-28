NHS Wales
|Printable version
An event celebrating good practice in infant feeding calls for a whole system approach in Wales
The Wales National Lead for Breastfeeding brought together key stakeholders, including the Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, to share examples of good practice and promote a whole system approach to infant feeding.
Encouraging best practice in infant feeding can help give children in Wales the best start in life, and the event highlighted that there is a role for many health services and settings to encourage parents and caregivers to make informed choices.
The “Bright Spots” event brought members of the Welsh Infant Feeding Network and local public health teams together to celebrate innovation and good practice in infant feeding, with speakers from a range of organisations presenting.
The event made reference to the strategic vision set out in the All Wales Breastfeeding Five Year Action Plan. Public health researchers have highlighted that breast feeding is important for the health and development of infants and is an accessible and cost-effective approach to preventing a range of infectious and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as childhood obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Increasing breastfeeding rates also contributes to the Welsh Government’s Healthy Weight, Healthy Wales strategy.
Speakers from a range of organisations including health boards presented at the event. Topics included partnership working with Dewis Cymru to promote and improve the Breastfeeding Welcome Scheme in north Wales; the achievement of Baby Friendly Initiative accreditation in Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board neonatal services and an introduction to the JIGSO intervention for vulnerable and young mothers in Swansea Bay University Health Board.
Rachel Evans, National Breastfeeding Lead Midwife at Public Health Wales, said:
“After several years of being unable to meet face-to-face, the event was a great opportunity to share and learn about some of the work happening across Wales to promote optimal infant feeding.
We are delighted that 90 per cent of attendees heard about work that they planned to replicate in their local area, and 100 per cent would recommend the event to a colleague.”
Details of the presentations given at the event can be found on the Public Health Wales website.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/an-event-celebrating-good-practice-in-infant-feeding-calls-for-a-whole-system-approach-in-wales/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Embedding prevention in primary and community health care can help increase resilience22/12/2023 14:25:00
Increasing pressures on health systems are driving changes in the design and delivery of primary and community care globally. A review of international evidence and country experiences by Public Health Wales highlights that embedding prevention and public health approaches can support primary and community care.
Eligible people urged to have their vaccination as flu cases rise22/12/2023 10:20:00
People eligible to receive winter respiratory illness vaccines are being urged to come forward after Public Health Wales published data showing recorded flu cases more than doubled in the past three weeks.
£5 million awarded to reduce health inequality20/12/2023 09:15:00
£5 million has been awarded to a partnership project involving Public Health Wales with the aim of reducing health inequality and improving wellbeing in Rhondda Cynon Taf Council.
Domestic abuse support and more flexible working needed for women during public health emergencies19/12/2023 09:15:00
Employers need to do more to promote flexible working for women, and provide support to mitigate against violence and domestic abuse during emergencies like the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report.
Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool updated with latest data18/12/2023 09:25:00
Public Health Wales has refreshed the indicators in the Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool.
Warning as high potency synthetic opioids identified in illicit benzodiazepine market12/12/2023 09:15:00
Welsh public health experts in the UK’s only national drug testing service are warning that people may not be getting what they think they are getting when buying benzodiazepines.
Public Health Wales supports the launch of the National Framework for Social Prescribing11/12/2023 13:25:00
Increasing numbers of people in Wales are being referred to social prescribing services, through which they can be supported to access activities like exercise classes, gardening, and art groups in their community to better manage their health and wellbeing.
Public Health Wales welcomes opening of new home for genomics in Wales08/12/2023 12:25:00
A new state-of-the-art facility to house some of Wales’ leading experts in the field of genomics opens its doors today.
Plain packaging, disposables ban and no retail displays for vapes urges Public Health Wales08/12/2023 09:20:00
The same restrictions that currently apply to tobacco products should be applied to the marketing, packaging and display of e-cigarettes, according to a new consultation response by Public Health Wales.