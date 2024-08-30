Today we published a report about our inspection of the south-east regional response to serious and organised crime.

An inspection of the south-east regional response to serious and organised crime

As part of our overall police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy inspections, we inspected how well police forces tackle serious and organised crime (SOC).

In 2022, we changed how we inspect this aspect of policing, to incorporate inspections of the ten regions, as well as the nine regional organised crime units (ROCUs) throughout England and Wales, and the 43 police forces. This improves our understanding of how well forces and ROCUs work together to tackle SOC.

This report includes sections on the following:

Regional findings – a summary of inspection evidence.

The ROCU and individual forces – the ROCU and each individual force are given a graded judgment.

The forces in this report are Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Surrey, Sussex and Thames Valley.

