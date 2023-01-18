Scottish Government
An investment in Scotland’s neighbourhoods
£27 million to support community projects.
Regeneration projects in disadvantaged and rural communities across Scotland will receive a share of almost £27 million funding.
The investment will support schemes tackling child poverty and addressing issues like addiction and suicide prevention, while creating jobs and growing local economies. It supports town centre regeneration by bringing derelict buildings back into use and creating new buildings for the community or for commercial purposes.
The latest round of funding from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF), delivered in partnership with COSLA and local authorities, will help 23 community-based initiatives which will create and support more than 700 jobs and more than 500 construction jobs, along with hundreds of training places.
Initiatives include:
- converting a derelict Motherwell sports pitch into a recreation area and community base to support groups at particular risk of suicide
- transforming a former pipe factory in Glasgow into a community centre and creative hub for young people, including those with care experience
- renovating an empty, derelict building in Lossiemouth into a community hub providing services including affordable childcare, addiction counselling and debt advice
- establishing a five-acre campus in Easter Ross to offer training in sustainable food production, promote zero waste and deliver courses focused on tackling food poverty and poor mental health
Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur said:
“These innovative, grassroots schemes have been developed within communities to address local needs.
“Scottish Government support will help provide services like employment training, affordable childcare, mental health support and addiction counselling. Derelict landmarks will be redeveloped and new buildings created.
“By working in partnership with residents and local authorities, we are helping communities to support themselves and develop fair, green and prosperous economies which accelerate progress towards net zero emissions.
“The Scottish Government wants to create a fairer society by enabling more people to benefit directly from the wealth generated by local communities. That is why we are introducing Community Wealth Building legislation during this Parliamentary term - to fundamentally transform what our economy is for and how it operates.”
COSLA’s Environment and Economy spokesperson Councillor Gail Macgregor said:
“The announcement today shows the strength of the RCGF and the commitment by local government to regenerating communities.
"In this uncertain time of inflation, rising energy costs and increased demand on services, the fund demonstrates what can be achieved in our towns, cities, villages and islands when support is focused on social and economic renewal.
"From tackling the mental health crisis to food poverty, affordable childcare to climate change, this fund goes beyond what we traditionally think of as regeneration thanks to the ambition and innovative thinking of communities across Scotland."
Background
Since 2014-15, the RCGF has funded more than 200 projects which have supported or generated thousands of jobs, repurposed and returned to use landmark buildings in town centres, and created numerous new commercial spaces and multi-use community facilities.
RCGF funding applications are invited annually from all 32 local authorities and Clyde Gateway Urban Regeneration Company, as part of a two-stage process. An independent Investment Panel agrees recommendations to Ministers and COSLA on projects to be funded during the forthcoming financial year. Applicants must detail how projects will help meet net zero ambitions and reduce carbon emissions.
The Scottish Government plans to introduce Community Wealth Building legislation during this Parliamentary term to accelerate progress on transforming local economies and fundamentally reshaping how communities operate.
Details of the successful projects can be found here - Capital investment for regeneration - Regeneration - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
|
Lead Applicant
|
Project
|
Total Grant
|
Aberdeen City Council
|
Inchgarth Community Regeneration Hub
|
£1,900,000
|
Argyll & Bute Council
|
Aros Waterfront Development - Outdoor Activity Hub
|
£403,500
|
Argyll & Bute Council
|
Nonhebel Light Industrial Park Expansion (Nonhebel Park Phase 2)
|
£654,000
|
City of Edinburgh Council
|
Peffer Place Business Park
|
£2,250,000
|
Clyde Gateway
|
Shawfield GRID Campus
|
£3,350,000
|
Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar
|
Calanais 2025
|
£2,000,000
|
Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar
|
Loch Carnan
|
£150,000
|
Dumfries and Galloway Council
|
Lockerbie Old School Wellbeing and Enterprise Centre
|
£2,623,000
|
East Ayrshire Council
|
New Cumnock Re-use Hub
|
£1,800,000
|
East Ayrshire Council
|
Take A Bow Opportunity Centre
|
£1,341,615
|
East Dunbartonshire Council
|
Campsie Memorial Hall Revitalisation Project
|
£950,000
|
Glasgow City Council
|
Refiring The Pipe Factory
|
£1,965,354
|
Highland Council
|
Gro For You - Community Innovation Campus - Tain
|
£450,000
|
Highland Council
|
John O’Groats Mill: A Power for the Community
|
£1,500,000
|
Highland Council
|
Knoydart Bunkhouse
|
£560,000
|
Moray Council
|
Lossiemouth Community Hub
|
£270,200
|
North Lanarkshire Council
|
Motherwell Football Club Community Trust - The Well Hub
|
£215,000
|
South Ayrshire Council
|
Maybole New Stables Lane Scheme
|
£959,807
|
South Ayrshire Council
|
Pinwherry and Pinmore Community Development Trust - Primary School Redevelopment
|
£197,633
|
South Lanarkshire Council
|
Carluke High Mill, Phase 1
|
£1,199,383
|
South Lanarkshire Council
|
Carnwath Community and Business Enterprise Hub
|
£275,000
|
South Lanarkshire Council
|
Larkhall Business Micro Hub
|
£300,000
|
West Lothian Council
|
Scottish Co-operative Discovery & Activity Centre
|
£1,400,000
|
£26,714,492
