Wednesday 18 Jan 2023 @ 11:20
Scottish Government
An investment in Scotland’s neighbourhoods

£27 million to support community projects.

Regeneration projects in disadvantaged and rural communities across Scotland will receive a share of almost £27 million funding.

The investment will support schemes tackling child poverty and addressing issues like addiction and suicide prevention, while creating jobs and growing local economies. It supports town centre regeneration by bringing derelict buildings back into use and creating new buildings for the community or for commercial purposes.

The latest round of funding from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF), delivered in partnership with COSLA and local authorities, will help 23 community-based initiatives which will create and support more than 700 jobs and more than 500 construction jobs, along with hundreds of training places.

Initiatives include:

  • converting a derelict Motherwell sports pitch into a recreation area and community base to support groups at particular risk of suicide
  • transforming a former pipe factory in Glasgow into a community centre and creative hub for young people, including those with care experience
  • renovating an empty, derelict building in Lossiemouth into a community hub providing services including affordable childcare, addiction counselling and debt advice
  • establishing a five-acre campus in Easter Ross to offer training in sustainable food production, promote zero waste and deliver courses focused on tackling food poverty and poor mental health

Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur said:

“These innovative, grassroots schemes have been developed within communities to address local needs.

“Scottish Government support will help provide services like employment training, affordable childcare, mental health support and addiction counselling. Derelict landmarks will be redeveloped and new buildings created.

“By working in partnership with residents and local authorities, we are helping communities to support themselves and develop fair, green and prosperous economies which accelerate progress towards net zero emissions.

“The Scottish Government wants to create a fairer society by enabling more people to benefit directly from the wealth generated by local communities. That is why we are introducing Community Wealth Building legislation during this Parliamentary term - to fundamentally transform what our economy is for and how it operates.”

COSLA’s Environment and Economy spokesperson Councillor Gail Macgregor said:

“The announcement today shows the strength of the RCGF and the commitment by local government to regenerating communities.

"In this uncertain time of inflation, rising energy costs and increased demand on services, the fund demonstrates what can be achieved in our towns, cities, villages and islands when support is focused on social and economic renewal.

"From tackling the mental health crisis to food poverty, affordable childcare to climate change, this fund goes beyond what we traditionally think of as regeneration thanks to the ambition and innovative thinking of communities across Scotland."

Background

 Since 2014-15, the RCGF has funded more than 200 projects which have supported or generated thousands of jobs, repurposed and returned to use landmark buildings in town centres, and created numerous new commercial spaces and multi-use community facilities.

RCGF funding applications are invited annually from all 32 local authorities and Clyde Gateway Urban Regeneration Company, as part of a two-stage process.  An independent Investment Panel agrees recommendations to Ministers and COSLA on projects to be funded during the forthcoming financial year. Applicants must detail how projects will help meet net zero ambitions and reduce carbon emissions.

The Scottish Government plans to introduce Community Wealth Building legislation during this Parliamentary term to accelerate progress on transforming local economies and fundamentally reshaping how communities operate.

Details of the successful projects can be found here - Capital investment for regeneration - Regeneration - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Lead Applicant

 

Project

 

Total Grant 

Aberdeen City Council

Inchgarth Community Regeneration Hub

£1,900,000

Argyll & Bute Council

Aros Waterfront Development - Outdoor Activity Hub

£403,500

Argyll & Bute Council

Nonhebel Light Industrial Park Expansion (Nonhebel Park Phase 2)

£654,000

City of Edinburgh Council

Peffer Place Business Park

£2,250,000

Clyde Gateway

Shawfield GRID Campus

£3,350,000

Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar

Calanais 2025

£2,000,000

Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar

Loch Carnan

£150,000

Dumfries and Galloway Council

Lockerbie Old School Wellbeing and Enterprise Centre

£2,623,000

East Ayrshire Council

New Cumnock Re-use Hub

£1,800,000

East Ayrshire Council

Take A Bow Opportunity Centre

£1,341,615

East Dunbartonshire Council

Campsie Memorial Hall Revitalisation Project

£950,000

Glasgow City Council

Refiring The Pipe Factory

£1,965,354

Highland Council

Gro For You - Community Innovation Campus - Tain

£450,000

Highland Council

John O’Groats Mill: A Power for the Community

£1,500,000

Highland Council

Knoydart Bunkhouse

£560,000

Moray Council

Lossiemouth Community Hub

£270,200

North Lanarkshire Council

Motherwell Football Club Community Trust - The Well Hub

£215,000

South Ayrshire Council

Maybole New Stables Lane Scheme

£959,807

South Ayrshire Council

Pinwherry and Pinmore Community Development Trust - Primary School Redevelopment

£197,633

South Lanarkshire Council

Carluke High Mill, Phase 1

£1,199,383

South Lanarkshire Council

Carnwath Community and Business Enterprise Hub

£275,000

South Lanarkshire Council

Larkhall Business Micro Hub

£300,000

West Lothian Council

Scottish Co-operative Discovery & Activity Centre

£1,400,000
   

£26,714,492
Channel website: http://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/an-investment-in-scotlands-neighbourhoods/

