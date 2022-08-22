Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
An opportunity to be involved in the Children’s Commissioner’s Family Profiles
The Children’s Commissioner has been asked by the Government to undertake an independent review into support for families. The Family Review will seek to understand children and families’ perspectives on modern family life.
As part of this Review, the Commissioner is working to build a picture of modern families in the UK, through sharing some family’s unique stories and experiences as case studies. We would like to invite families to contribute to this by sharing some information about their family – their strengths, the challenges they may have experienced, how they like to spend their time and the support that they value the most. Ultimately, we want to know what family means to you.
These stories will show the government what real families look like in the twenty-first century – whatever shape and size that may be.
If you want to be part of this exciting opportunity, you can share your family’s story by completing this short survey which will be open for one more day – until 19th August.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/08/19/an-opportunity-to-be-involved-in-the-childrens-commissioners-family-profiles/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Young Carers Festival 202219/08/2022 10:10:10
Family life, and what can be done to support families, is a core pillar of my work as Children’s Commissioner. That’s why I was delighted to be commissioned by the Government to undertake an Independent Review of contemporary family life.
All schools should be schools for children with Special Educational Needs17/08/2022 12:05:00
My Attendance Audit so far has included surveying all local authorities, carrying out a deep-dive in 10 local authorities to get to the root of school absence and a detailed investigation of the daily attendance patterns in autumn 2021.
Preparing for A Level results day16/08/2022 16:10:00
A Level Results day is just around the corner! And I know that these next few days will be filled with some excitement and probably some (or maybe a lot) of nerves. I think the important thing to remember is that no matter what results you get, you have all navigated a tricky and challenging time – you should be really proud of yourselves.
Hidden Victims16/08/2022 09:20:00
When a child experiences violent, sexual or domestic abuse, whether in their home, school or community, it is vital that they are listened to and that they receive meaningful, specialist support.
School – the Children’s Commissioner’s view15/08/2022 09:20:00
All children deserve an education system that matches their ambitions for the future, no matter what support they need and where they are in the country.
Share your family profile as part of the Children’s Commissioner’s Family Review15/08/2022 09:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner is working to build a picture of modern families in the UK as part of her Independent Family Review and she wants to share families unique stories and experiences as case studies.
Celebrating International Youth Day12/08/2022 15:10:00
Today marks International Youth Day – the day when we celebrate children and young people around the world and raise awareness about the issues that affect them.
Parents voices: Reflections from a visit to a Southend Family Hub12/08/2022 09:20:00
In July, members of my team spent the day in Southend-on-Sea, talking to staff members and parents of young children at a thriving Better Start centre.