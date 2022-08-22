An opportunity to be involved in the Children’s Commissioner’s Family Profiles

The Children’s Commissioner has been asked by the Government to undertake an independent review into support for families. The Family Review will seek to understand children and families’ perspectives on modern family life.

As part of this Review, the Commissioner is working to build a picture of modern families in the UK, through sharing some family’s unique stories and experiences as case studies. We would like to invite families to contribute to this by sharing some information about their family – their strengths, the challenges they may have experienced, how they like to spend their time and the support that they value the most. Ultimately, we want to know what family means to you.

These stories will show the government what real families look like in the twenty-first century – whatever shape and size that may be.

If you want to be part of this exciting opportunity, you can share your family’s story by completing this short survey which will be open for one more day – until 19th August.