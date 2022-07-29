Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
An overview of the 2021-22 Annual Assessment of National Highways' performance
We sat down with Feras Alshaker, ORR’s Director of Planning and Performance, to discuss the key findings of our recently published Annual Assessment of National Highways.
What is ORR’s role in relation to roads and highways in England?
We hold the company to account for the outputs that the government has set it in the RIS, the road investment strategy, and we're currently on the second road investment strategy that runs from 2020 to 2025. We also look at the long term efficiency of the strategic road network, that's the motorways and major A roads that National Highways looks after.
What is the purpose of the Annual Assessment?
Each year, we're required by legislation to lay in Parliament an assessment of National Highways' performance, and this is what we call our Annual Assessment, and this is our view on National Highways' performance in the year.
Road safety
So National Highways have a key performance indicator to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our motorways and major A roads. And our report finds, they're largely on target to deliver that. However, we do raise some concerns about the company's ability to deliver ten-minute response times on certain sections of smart motorways, where spacing emergency refuge areas, as they know, are more than 1 mile apart. The company has to hit a target of ten minutes nationally on average and it hasn't been able to do that so far. So we identify that there's more work that needs to be done to achieve that.
The environment
The environment is a really important part of National Highways work and it affects all of us as citizens, taxpayers and road users. And National Highways had a bit of a mixed performance in terms of its environmental targets, it's largely doing very well on carbon in particular. But for biodiversity, it currently doesn't have a robust plan to deliver its target, no net loss by 2025. So we identify in our report that the company must provide us with a robust plan very soon so that it can demonstrate to us it's going to hit this target by 2025.
Asset management
Good asset management is absolutely vital for infrastructure managers to secure long term value. While National Highways is achieving its targets for asset management within this five year period, it hasn't been able to show us the evidence that it's considering the long term implications of the decisions it makes today. So we're asking the company to improve the way it evidences to us the way it's considering the longer term needs of the asset base of the strategic road network.
How will ORR continue to hold National Highways to account in the future?
We also publish other documents about National Highways and strategic road network. In December this year, for the first time, we'll publish a safety report in response to the Transport Select Committee's recommendations on smart motorways. And later in the winter, towards February, we will publish our Annual Benchmarking report, which looks at how National Highways regions are performing in comparison with each other and other benchmarks.
Related links
ORR finds National Highways met its road investment strategy targets in 2021-22…
Annual assessment of National Highways
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/overview-2021-22-annual-assessment-national-highways-performance
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Rail regulator publishes key documents for future regulation of the rail network29/07/2022 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) yesterday published four key documents dealing with future regulation of the GB rail network.
The path towards greater competition and value for railway signalling28/07/2022 14:43:00
Blog posted by: Ben Watkins, Senior Manager, Competition Policy, 26 July 2022.
ORR assesses that Network Rail is delivering more efficiently but calls for sustained focus in continuing to address recommendations made following the fatal derailment at Carmont21/07/2022 09:10:00
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of Network Rail finds the company has continued to deliver its planned efficiencies in 2021/22 but warns it must carefully manage its financial risks, particularly in the context of rising inflation.
ORR finds National Highways met its road investment strategy targets in 2021-22, but raises concerns about three critical areas of delivery18/07/2022 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) says that over the next year, National Highways must: improve its performance against its 10-minute response time on certain sections of smart motorways; provide better evidence of how it is considering the long-term needs of its assets when making renewals decisions across the strategic road network (SRN) – England’s motorways and major A-roads; and provide a robust plan to meet its 2025 biodiversity targets.
ORR’s health and safety report highlights marked improvement in track worker safety risk exposure14/07/2022 13:10:00
Ensuring the rail industry remained focused on the basics of health and safety management as it prepares for reform and substantial change, is one of the key messages in the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual report on health and safety on Britain’s Railways.
Accessibility and delay compensation improvements for passengers, but train and station operators have more to do08/07/2022 15:25:15
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual rail consumer report shows it has worked constructively across the rail industry to deliver improvements for passengers, including on accessibility and in improving access to compensation.
Access to service facilities07/07/2022 10:38:00
In a series of blogs, we’re taking a look at the legal framework that underpins railway law.
ORR to provide clear guidance for investors in the rail industry01/07/2022 14:38:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has announced plans to modernise and simplify its Investment Framework.