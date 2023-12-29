An unsettled period toward the end of 2023

The last few days of 2023 are forecast to be unsettled, with strong winds, rain and even snow featuring in parts of the UK.

An area of low pressure which pushes in from the west on Saturday will be the most dominant feature in the forecast leading up to the new year.

The challenging conditions brought by Storm Gerrit have now eased, but Thursday will continue to be blustery with showers, some heavy and more organised in parts. Friday continues this general theme with some central locations likely to see the brightest conditions.

During the early hours of Saturday morning a potentially deep area of low pressure will move in from the west to affect Ireland and western parts of the UK. As the system moves eastwards, the boundary between the area of low pressure and the relatively colder conditions further north and east will lead to a band of transient snow across some of the high ground of northern England and Scotland. It is possible this snow could fall to lower levels for a brief period of time across Scotland.

Steven Ramsdale is a Met Office Chief Forecaster. He said: “This system is likely to bring a range of weather including hill snow. Heavy rain will spread across all but the far north on Saturday affecting similar areas previously affected by Storm Gerrit. However, this rainfall will be a step down from that seen during Storm Gerrit.”

Looking further ahead into 2024, there is low forecast confidence. Nick Silkstone is a Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster. He said: “Through to mid-January, there is a signal for a shift in the pattern compared to the winter so far, with more settled and colder-than-average conditions becoming increasingly likely.”