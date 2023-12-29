Met Office
|Printable version
An unsettled period toward the end of 2023
The last few days of 2023 are forecast to be unsettled, with strong winds, rain and even snow featuring in parts of the UK.
An area of low pressure which pushes in from the west on Saturday will be the most dominant feature in the forecast leading up to the new year.
The challenging conditions brought by Storm Gerrit have now eased, but Thursday will continue to be blustery with showers, some heavy and more organised in parts. Friday continues this general theme with some central locations likely to see the brightest conditions.
During the early hours of Saturday morning a potentially deep area of low pressure will move in from the west to affect Ireland and western parts of the UK. As the system moves eastwards, the boundary between the area of low pressure and the relatively colder conditions further north and east will lead to a band of transient snow across some of the high ground of northern England and Scotland. It is possible this snow could fall to lower levels for a brief period of time across Scotland.
Steven Ramsdale is a Met Office Chief Forecaster. He said: “This system is likely to bring a range of weather including hill snow. Heavy rain will spread across all but the far north on Saturday affecting similar areas previously affected by Storm Gerrit. However, this rainfall will be a step down from that seen during Storm Gerrit.”
Looking further ahead into 2024, there is low forecast confidence. Nick Silkstone is a Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster. He said: “Through to mid-January, there is a signal for a shift in the pattern compared to the winter so far, with more settled and colder-than-average conditions becoming increasingly likely.”
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2023/an-unsettled-period-toward-the-end-of-2023
Latest News from
Met Office
Storm Gerrit named27/12/2023 11:15:00
Storm Gerrit has been named by the Met Office, with several weather warnings in force from Wednesday.
Christmas weather forecast22/12/2023 16:05:00
It’ll be a wet and windy run-up to Christmas for many, with a number of weather warnings in force.
Unsettled ahead of Christmas21/12/2023 09:25:00
With low pressure dominating the outlook the UK will see some potentially disruptive weather with strong winds and periods of rain this week.
Wet and very windy build up to Christmas19/12/2023 13:15:00
A mix of weather in the run-up to Christmas, including strong winds later this week and then a trend to colder weather at least over northern parts.
Weather in the run up to Christmas15/12/2023 16:15:00
With the jet stream lying to the north of the UK and high pressure to the south, we head into the weekend on a largely dry and increasingly mild theme.
New directors for national climate science partnership12/12/2023 15:15:15
Leading UK climate science organisations are driving forwards a national alliance focused on climate solutions for society, led by new co-directors Professor Cath Senior and Professor Michael Meredith.
Why 1.5°C?11/12/2023 15:15:15
Since the Paris Agreement at COP21 in December 2015, the 1.5°C target as a limit for global warming is much discussed, but why 1.5°C?
2024: First chance of 1.5 °C year11/12/2023 10:10:00
The Met Office outlook for global temperature suggests 2024 will be a further record-breaking year, expected to exceed 2023, which is itself almost certain to be the warmest year on record.